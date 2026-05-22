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The Kenyan golfing landscape is celebrating a major milestone as rising talent Sammy Mulama has officially transitioned into the professional ranks, joining the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK).

The announcement marks a defining moment in Mulama’s career, moving him from a competitive amateur to a certified touring professional. For golf enthusiasts across the country, his transition represents the arrival of a determined new competitor on the local and regional circuits.

Turning professional is one of the most grueling transitions in sports, requiring not just immense skill, but mental fortitude and a relentless work ethic. Mulama’s entry into the PGK signifies that he is ready to test his mettle against the region’s elite.

The Professional Golfers of Kenya, the premier body governing professional golf in the country, welcomed Mulama into their ranks this week. As a member of the PGK, Mulama will now have the platform to compete in high-stakes professional tournaments, representing the next wave of Kenyan golfing excellence.

With the PGK crest now on his chest, the real work begins for Mulama. The professional circuit will bring tougher courses, stiffer competition, and higher pressure. However, those who have watched his steady rise believe he has the temperament and precision to make a lasting impact.

As Mulama prepares for his upcoming professional debut, the local golf community stands firmly behind him, eager to watch a new star chase greatness on the green.