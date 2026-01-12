Shares

Veteran golfer Joyce Wanjiru has officially transitioned to the professional ranks, joining the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK) this January. The announcement marks a significant expansion of the women’s professional game in Kenya, as Wanjiru becomes only the second woman in history to join the PGK, following the trail blazed by Naomi Wafula in 2024.

Wanjiru’s transition comes after more than a decade of consistency on the amateur circuit. Representing Kiambu Golf Club, she has long been one of Kenya’s most recognizable faces on the fairways. Her amateur career reached a crescendo in 2025, a year defined by high-stakes victories and leadership:

Regional Leadership: She captained and steered the Kenyan women’s team to victory in the 2025 East and Central Africa Challenge Trophy at the Great Rift Valley Golf Resort.

Three-Peat Milestone: In April 2025, she secured her third consecutive Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) Open title at Ruiru Sports Club, earning her the reputation as the “Three-Peat Queen.”

National Honors: She was crowned the overall winner of the 2025 KLGU Chairman’s Prize at Muthaiga Golf Club and claimed the Kenya Ladies Open Amateur Strokeplay Championship title in late 2024.

By joining the PGK, Wanjiru moves from competing for trophies to competing for prize money and international rankings. This step is more than a personal career move; it is a statement of intent for the growth of the sport.

“PGK is proud to officially welcome Joyce Wanjiru into its professional ranks,” stated C.J. Wangai, PGK Captain. “This marks a historic milestone… her presence will inspire many more young women to pursue golf at the highest level.”

Wanjiru joins a small but elite group of Kenyan women pursuing golf as a full-time career. She follows Naomi Wafula, who turned professional last year and has already made waves on the Sunshine Ladies Tour in South Africa.

As a professional, Wanjiru is expected to debut on the Safari Pro Tour, where she will compete alongside male professionals, a practice she began even as an amateur when she made the cut at the men’s Coast Open in 2023.