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The lush fairways of the Karen Country Club played host to a masterclass in amateur golf today as the annual Karen Ladies Open reached a thrilling conclusion. Nancy Wairimu and Elizabeth Ng’ethe emerged as the day’s standout performers, securing top honours in the Gross and Division A categories, respectively.

In the overall Gross category, Nancy Wairimu demonstrated remarkable composure. Finishing with a 74 Gross, Wairimu edged out Mercy Nyanchama via an Amended Count Back (ACB).

Wairimu’s victory comes on the heels of a strong start to the 2026 Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU) circuit. Having previously secured a runner-up spot at the Sigona Ladies Open in February, her win at Karen cements her position as a top contender for the 2026 Golfer of the Year (GOTY) title.

The competition in the handicap divisions was equally fierce, with scores reflecting the excellent condition of the course.

Division A: Elizabeth Ng’ethe claimed the top spot with a stellar 69 Nett, narrowly beating Mercy Wafula on a countback. The leaderboard remained tight, with Keziah Korir (71 Nett) and Patricia Ngina (72 Nett) following closely behind.

Division B: Yvonne Kerre stole the spotlight here, carding the lowest nett score of the entire tournament—a blistering 67 Nett. She was followed by Irene Kimeu (68) and Vivian Kosgei (69).

The tournament also highlighted the depth of Kenya’s junior talent. Ashley Muyela (Jnr) took home the Junior Winner trophy with a 77 Nett. Belinda Wanjiru (JNR), a rising star who recently placed third at the Sigona Ladies Open, showed her consistency by finishing third overall in the Gross category with a 77 Gross.

Karen Ladies Open 2026 final results summary

Category Winner Score Gross Overall Nancy Wairimu 74 Gross (ACB) Division A Elizabeth Ng’ethe 69 Nett (ACB) Division B Yvonne Kerre 67 Nett Junior Winner Ashley Muyela (Jnr) 77 Nett

The ladies’ circuit now looks forward to the upcoming events in May, as the battle for the national rankings intensifies.