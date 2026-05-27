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I&M Group PLC has kicked off the 2026 financial year with robust momentum, reporting a Ksh. 5.0 billion net profit for the first quarter ending March 31, 2026. This is a 19% year-on-year increase from the Ksh. 4.2 billion the company reported in the same period in 2025.

According to the company, the rise in profitability was propelled by a massive 42% surge in customer numbers and a regional diversification strategy that cushioned the Group against localized economic shifts.

The Group’s total revenue climbed 24% to Ksh. 16.1 billion, heavily underpinned by a 31% spike in net interest income, which closed at Ksh. 12 billion. Non-interest funded income also saw a steady 7% growth to reach Ksh. 3.8 billion.

I&M Group’s total asset base expanded by 31%, approaching the trillion-shilling milestone at Ksh. 743 billion. This was supported by a 26% growth in customer deposits to Ksh. 512 billion and a 10% expansion of the loan portfolio to Ksh. 323 billion.

I&M Group Q1 2026 financial performance

Key Financial Metric Q1 2025 Performance Q1 2026 Performance Year-on-Year (YoY) Change Total Revenue Ksh. 13.0 Billion Ksh. 16.1 Billion +24% Net Interest Income Ksh. 9.2 Billion Ksh. 12.0 Billion +31% Non-Interest Income Ksh. 3.6 Billion Ksh. 3.8 Billion +7% Profit Before Tax (PBT) Ksh. 5.9 Billion Ksh. 6.4 Billion +9% Profit After Tax (PAT) Ksh. 4.2 Billion Ksh. 5.0 Billion +19% Total Assets Ksh. 567 Billion Ksh. 743 Billion +31% Customer Deposits Ksh. 406 Billion Ksh. 512 Billion +26% Loan Portfolio Ksh. 294 Billion Ksh. 323 Billion +10%

A highlight of the quarter was the Group’s enhanced credit risk management. Net Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) declined significantly by 33% to Ksh. 8.4 billion, down from Ksh. 12.5 billion last year. Gross NPLs, on the other hand, dropped from Ksh. 34 billion to Ksh. 32 billion. To future-proof the business against macroeconomic volatility, the Group increased its loan-loss provision buffers by 63%.

Concurrently, the Group’s non-banking ecosystems recorded explosive growth:

Bancassurance: Revenue grew by 33%, driven by an astonishing 148% explosion in underwritten premiums to Ksh. 3.5 billion.

Wealth Management: Registered a spectacular 209% revenue growth, closing the quarter at Ksh. 229 million.

Operating expenses rose by 28% as the bank continued to fund its aggressive Mahali Uko, Tuko branch expansion campaign, alongside investments in staff upskilling, talent retention, and brand visibility.

Regional footprint

Subsidiaries outside Kenya contributed 31% of the overall Profit Before Tax, highlighting the strength of its diversified footprint across East Africa and Mauritius. Uganda led the growth charts with a staggering triple-digit bottom-line surge.

Subsidiary / Country Q1 2026 Profit Before Tax YoY Growth Key Growth Catalysts I&M Bank Kenya Ksh. 3.3 Billion (Profit After Tax) +16% Retail loan segment expansion, government securities, deposit mobilization. I&M Bank Rwanda Ksh. 850 Million +14% Increased localized economic and private sector activity. I&M Bank Tanzania Ksh. 469 Million +45% Robust asset growth and strong trade finance revenues. I&M Bank Uganda Ksh. 304 Million +169% Surge in both net interest income and non-funded income; assets grew to UGX 1.6T. Bank One (Mauritius) Ksh. 444 Million -6% Resilient performance despite slight dip; total assets grew by 14%.

I&M Bank Kenya remained the Group’s anchor unit, posting a 16% growth in PAT to Ksh. 3.3 billion. Driven by the open market deployment of 12 new branches since Q1 2025, the Kenyan unit successfully grew customer deposits by 25%.

The Kenyan subsidiary also made substantial strides in environmental, social, and governance (ESG) targets. During the quarter, the bank secured a USD 30 million green lending portfolio in partnership with the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) to fund climate-aligned projects across the country. Additionally, it teamed up with B Lab Africa to launch the Resilient Sustainable Business (RSB) programme, aimed at instilling sustainable corporate practices among local SMEs.