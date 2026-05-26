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The Coca-Cola Company, through its Sprite brand, has officially celebrated the winners of the Hook’d on Fresh UGC (User-Generated Content) Challenge.

Launched under Sprite’s It’s That Fresh campaign, the challenge invited Gen Z creators across Kenya to share their witty, original takes on everyday heated moments via TikTok and Instagram.

The campaign by the numbers

The sheer scale of engagement highlights the vibrant state of Kenya’s digital youth culture:

Metric Campaign Impact Total Views 22+ Million (19M on TikTok / 4M on Instagram) Total Engagements Over 2 Million Registered Creators 1,300+ University Students Social Shares & Saves 52,592 Shares / 55,910 Saves Total Rewards Distributed Ksh. 1.5 Million + 600 GB of Safaricom Data Total Winners Recognized 123 Creators

The journey began with a massive Valentine’s Day takeover at the KICC COMESA Grounds, drawing over 5,000 young people. From there, the campaign hit universities nationwide, blending live basketball experiences with immersive digital training.

Through a strategic partnership with Safaricom Hook, the initiative launched the Hook’d on Fresh Masterclass Series. Hosted by top Kenyan digital influencers, including Carrie Wahu, Tileh Pacbro, Charisma, Rono, and Cluster KE, these sessions equipped students with practical skills in storytelling, algorithm virality, and digital monetization.

“It’s That Fresh was created to meet young Kenyans where they live, play, create, and express themselves. What we have seen throughout this campaign is the incredible confidence, humor, originality, and cultural influence of Kenya’s next generation of creators. Sprite is proud to have created a platform that celebrates that freshness and turns everyday moments into culture.” Juliana Kituma, Director, Frontline Marketing, Coca-Cola Kenya

“For Safaricom, this campaign has been about showing that connectivity is not just access to data; it is access to opportunity. The success of Hook’d on Fresh shows what is possible when young people are given the tools, platforms, and rewards to turn their talent into impact.” Susan Muthoka, Youth Segment Lead, Safaricom

Creator spotlight: Evans Githinji

Among the 123 rewarded creators, Evans Githinji emerged as a top performer. His creative Sprite-themed content alone generated a staggering 5.2 million views.

“For me, Hook’d on Fresh was more than a challenge, it was a chance to show my creativity and see how far one idea could go. Being recognized by Sprite and Safaricom gives creators like me confidence to keep pushing, keep learning, and keep creating.” Evans Githinji, Campaign Winner