Shares

Paystack has completely rebuilt its core dashboard from scratch. The upgrade transforms the traditional reporting interface into an AI-native ecosystem designed to give merchants instant, conversational insights into their business operations.

The crown jewel of the redesign is an integrated Command Centre. Instead of digging through multiple tabs to analyze performance, merchants can now ask questions in plain language and receive immediate answers.

Native Integration: This isn’t just a clunky chatbot pinned to the side of the screen; it is woven directly into the dashboard UI.

Smart Visualization: The system combines GPT models with structured data retrieval to present answers in the most digestible format—whether that’s text, structured tables, or dynamic charts.

Plain-Language Queries: Merchants can simply ask, “Why is revenue down this week?” or “What happened with this specific transaction?” to get instant clarity.

Key highlights of the redesign

Paystack used its internal design system, Pax, to streamline workflows that had grown increasingly complex over the last ten years. The new launch delivers:

Simplified Product Architecture: The navigation has been reorganized into two core pillars: Payments and Products. This makes it significantly easier to find tools today and scale into new features tomorrow.

Full Mobile Parity: Merchants no longer need a desktop to run heavy operations. Every single screen, feature, and action is now fully functional on mobile.

Dark Mode: A highly requested aesthetic and accessibility update is now officially live.

Advanced Analytics: Stronger, data-driven reporting tools are built directly into the foundation of the interface.

“Businesses don’t come to their dashboard because they want to click through pages. They come because they have questions. Over the last decade, we have seen firsthand how much time merchants lose navigating tools that were built to display data rather than deliver answers. With this rebuild, we have changed that.” Dara Assim-Ita, Senior Product Designer at Paystack

To power the Command Centre safely, Paystack developed Project Canvas API, a proprietary service that manages LLM conversations, connects to model providers, and interfaces with existing Paystack systems.

To ensure strict data security, the platform features:

Grounded Data Retrieval: Answers are strictly bound to the merchant’s real, verified data to prevent AI hallucinations. Compliance Screening: All outputs pass through strict safety and compliance filters. Rigorous Testing: Paystack’s Data Protection and Privacy team subjected the system to extensive adversarial testing and a comprehensive Data Protection Impact Assessment prior to public release.

The new layout is rolling out progressively, starting with core payments modules. Merchants can experience the new interface today by visiting dashboard.paystack.com/v2.