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The 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon is stepping onto the global stage for its definitive Evaluation Year. Success this year will officially lock in its spot as the 8th Abbott World Marathon Major, making history as the first-ever Major on the African continent alongside iconic races like London, Berlin, Boston, and Tokyo.

The 2026 Sanlam Cape Town Marathon will be on 24th May.

The journey to Major status hasn’t been without its hurdles. Following the sudden cancellation of the 2025 marathon, the event faced significant public backlash and runner outrage due to a strict no-refunds policy.

To rectify the situation and honor the running community, title sponsor Sanlam stepped in with a major corrective initiative. Sanlam committed to fully sponsoring race entries for the 2026 or 2027 editions for all affected 2025 entrants, ensuring that the runners who supported the event throughout its candidacy aren’t left behind.

2026 race

This year’s marathon is bigger, bolder, and more lucrative than ever before:

27,000+ Total Runners: Welcomed to the streets of Cape Town.

8,500 International Participants: Hailing from 102 countries, including over 25 African nations.

USD 35,000 Winner’s Purse: A massive bump from the USD 25,000 first prize offered in 2025.

Provisional Stars: Every finisher will earn a provisional Abbott World Marathon Major star, which automatically upgrades to an official star once Major status is finalized.

In tandem with the marathon, SanlamAllianz launched the “African Champions Unite” initiative. Running from April 20 to May 10, 2026, the campaign used Strava to track and invite recreational and professional running enthusiasts across Kenya to compete for a ultimate prize.

The top winners secured a fully sponsored package to Cape Town, covering:

Return flights & airport transfers

Accommodation & race entry

Travel insurance, food, and beverages

An official Sanlam Cape Town Marathon race kit

Spotlight on Kenya’s elite

SanlamAllianz Kenya has extended its community focus by directly sponsoring seven elite Kenyan athletes to compete on this historic stage:

Japheth Kiplagat James Munga Fridah Chepkite Lodepa Josephat Kipkoech Dixon Marende Meshack Shivina Emily Chepkor

Dr. Nyamemba Patrick Tumbo, Group CEO of SanlamAllianz Holdings (Kenya) PLC: “The Cape Town Marathon represents a celebration of unity, excellence, and African pride. At SanlamAllianz Kenya, we stand firmly beside our athletes at every stage of their journey. Beyond sponsorships to professional elite runners, we designed the African Champions Unite Campaign to give back to our community by partnering with running clubs and inviting every Kenyan citizen to take part in the challenge, nurturing the dreams of Kenyan runners.”