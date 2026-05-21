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Seasoned corporate executive and public servant Adan Abdulla Mohamed has officially been sworn in as the new Commissioner General of the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Mohamed’s three-year term officially commenced on May 18, 2026. By Wednesday, May 20, 2026, he took solemn oath of office at the Supreme Court, signaling the end of a brief transition period overseen by acting commissioner general Dr. Lilian Nyawanda.

Mohamed steps into shoes recently vacated by Humphrey Wattanga, who exited the role in April 2026 following his nomination for an ambassadorial role in Canada. The incoming tax chief inherits an institution under immense pressure to meet demanding revenue quotas in an evolving economic landscape.

Adan Mohamed is an alumnus of the University of Nairobi with a First Class Honours degree and an MBA from Harvard Business School, Mohamed spent over a decade as the CEO of Barclays Bank Kenya. His success in the banking sector eventually catapulted him into public service during the previous administration, where he served as Cabinet Secretary for Industrialisation and Trade, and later headed the East African Community (EAC) docket.

Prior to landing the top job at KRA, Mohamed was serving as the Chief of Strategy Execution within President William Ruto’s administration, making him a trusted insider well-versed in the government’s economic agenda.

Mohamed’s mandate is clear: modernize Kenya’s tax collection infrastructure, aggressively integrate technology to curb tax evasion, and widen the tax base.

A petition has already been filed in the High Court challenging Mohamed’s appointment. The petitioner argues that the appointment violates public service regulations, pointing out that Mohamed, born in December 1963 and currently 62 years old, has surpassed the mandatory public officer retirement age of 60.