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Absa Bank Kenya PLC has been named the Best Retail Bank in Kenya at the Global Banking and Finance Review Awards 2026.

The award recognizes the bank’s aggressive investments in customer experience, rapid digital innovation, and a highly successful transition to segment-led banking solutions.

Over the last few years, the bank has intentionally moved away from a traditional, product-led banking model toward a personalized, customer-centric approach. By tailoring services to specific market segments and expanding digital access, Absa has rapidly modernized its retail and consumer banking ecosystem to match the shifting demands of Kenyan consumers.

According to Absa’s recently released 2025 Integrated Report, this segmented strategy is yielding massive financial dividends. The bank’s affluent banking division recorded stellar performance across the board:

Absa Prestige: Delivered a remarkable 34% year-on-year revenue growth.

Wealth Management: Assets under management doubled over the reporting period.

Absa Premier: Sustained strong, double-digit growth.

Supported by expanded distribution networks and enhanced operational efficiencies, Absa grew its core personal banking customer base by 1.1 times, while profitability for the segment surged by more than 50%.

At the heart of Absa’s retail evolution is its robust digital ecosystem. The bank’s virtual banking platform, Timiza, continues to be a dominant force in the micro-lending and savings space, clocking an impressive Ksh. 26.3 billion in loans.

To bridge the gap between digital convenience and physical accessibility, Absa has introduced a suite of modern touchpoints, including:

The Absa Digital Savings Account, offering seamless onboarding.

Automated Service Pods to reduce in-branch wait times.

Branch on the Move concepts, bringing banking directly to the communities that need it most.

“This recognition reflects our continued commitment to building a modern, customer-led retail bank that responds to the evolving needs of our customers,” said Moses Muthui, Absa Bank Kenya Consumer Banking Director. “When we set out to build a modern-day consumer bank, we anchored our strategy on a simplified operating model, built around three distinct customer segments, supported by a unified product house. Today, it is stronger, more focused, and steadily progressing towards its ambition of doubling the business within five years.”

Absa has successfully diversified into a full-scale financial services company