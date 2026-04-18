Shares

The Nairobi National Museum will host the 20th Affordable Art Show from May 22nd to May 24th, 2026.

Organized by the Kenya Museum Society (KMS), the event is designed to bridge the gap between talented creators and art enthusiasts. By showcasing a massive variety of works from both emerging and established artists, the show continues its mission to make original art accessible and affordable to the general public.

Whether you are a seasoned collector looking for the next big name or a first-time buyer wanting to brighten up your home, the show offers something for everyone. Attendees can browse through hundreds of original paintings, sculptures, and mixed-media pieces.

Beyond the aesthetic appeal, the Affordable Art Show serves a greater purpose. Proceeds from the event support the Kenya Museum Society’s vital work in preserving Kenya’s national heritage and funding museum projects across the country.

The event is structured to accommodate different types of visitors, from serious buyers wanting a first look to families seeking a cultural weekend outing.

Friday, May 22: The Opening Night

Time: 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM (Staggered entry slots available every hour)

Ticket Price: Ksh 700

Ideal for: Serious collectors who want the first opportunity to purchase the best pieces before the weekend crowds arrive.

Saturday, May 23 & Sunday, May 24: The Public Exhibition

Time: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Ticket Price: Ksh 100

Ideal for: Families, students, and casual art lovers looking for a relaxed experience.

Event details

Venue: Nairobi National Museum

Dates: May 22 – 24, 2026

Official Website: www.kenyamuseumsociety.org

Tickets are available HERE.

Secure your spot today and be part of a two-decade-long tradition of celebrating East African creativity.