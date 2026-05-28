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It used to be that getting your phone stolen meant dealing with the hassle of insurance claims, remote-wiping your data, and buying a replacement. Today, the stakes are terrifyingly higher. As highlighted in a video by content creator Colourful Finance Girly, who recounted being hijacked in Johannesburg, criminals have shifted their focus. They no longer just want a second-hand piece of hardware to flip on the street; they want full access to your financial life.

When a criminal holds your device and demands your passcode under duress, standard security features like FaceID or a complex unlock pattern become instantly irrelevant. To survive a modern hijacking or kidnapping scenario financially, your security strategy needs to pivot from preventing phone theft to mitigating forced access.

Here is how to audit and restructure your digital footprint to ensure that if someone gets ahold of your unlocked phone, they don’t get ahold of your life savings.

1. “Less is more” app strategy

The single most impactful piece of advice from real-world survivors is simple: you do not need every financial application downloaded on your phone.

Audit your app drawer and keep only the single banking app you require for daily, essential spending. Delete your investment accounts, stock-trading platforms, cryptocurrency wallets, and secondary bank apps.

Use Browser Workarounds: For accounts you only check weekly or monthly, completely remove the apps. Instead, log into them strictly via a secure web browser on a home computer or tablet that never leaves your house.

Out of Sight, Out of Mind: If your phone supports it, use native privacy features like Samsung’s Secure Folder, Apple’s Hidden Apps functionality, or Android’s Private Space. If a criminal forces you to open your phone, your primary financial apps should not be immediately visible on the home screen or app drawer.

@colourfulfinancegirly I was hijacked in Johannesburg, and one thing became very clear very quickly. Criminals are no longer only interested in your phone or your bank card. They want access to your financial life. Banking apps. Investment apps. Insurance apps. Email accounts. Everything. One of the biggest lessons I learned is this: You do not need every financial app downloaded on your phone. Keep only the app you use daily. Remove the rest and access them through a browser when needed. Extra safety steps: • Hide your banking app if your phone allows it • Use strong, different passwords • Enable two factor authentication • Never save passwords in notes • Lock sensitive apps • Reduce the financial information stored on your device #financialeducation #financialapps #financialawareness ♬ original sound – Colourful Finance Girly 🌈

2. Erase the digital paper trail

Criminals are surprisingly tech-savvy when searching an unlocked device. They will immediately hunt for clues to gauge your net worth and locate your assets.

Never use your native Notes app to store passwords, PINs, or card details. Searching “PIN,” “Bank,” “Password,” or specific bank names in a notes app is the first thing a thief will do. Instead, use an encrypted password manager that requires its own distinct master password or separate biometric unlock.

Furthermore, you must isolate your financial email. If the email account linked to your bank is active on your phone, a criminal can easily trigger “Forgot Password” links to bypass your banking security. Keep your primary financial email strictly on a secure home device. Finally, clean out your “Downloads” and “Files” folders, delete old PDFs of bank statements, tax returns, or salary slips that map out your exact net worth.

3. Design your apps for duress

If you are forced to open your banking app at gunpoint, the app itself should be configured to limit the damage.

Lower Your Daily Limits: Keep your daily electronic fund transfer (EFT), immediate payment, and ATM withdrawal limits as low as realistically possible. If you need to make a large, legitimate purchase, raise the limit in the app right before the transaction and lower it immediately afterward.

Utilize Notice Accounts: Keep the bulk of your cash in savings pockets or investment accounts that require a 24-hour to 7-day notice period to release funds. Because these funds cannot be instantly transferred to a current account, they cannot be drained on the spot.

Hide the Snapshot: Most modern banking apps include a feature to Hide Balances on the main dashboard. Enable this so that opening the app doesn’t immediately reveal a large sum of money, which could incentivize criminals to hold you captive longer.

4. Hardening your device’s defenses

Basic device settings can make a massive difference in intercepting a criminal’s next steps.

1. Lock down your SIM Card

If a thief takes your phone, they may remove the physical SIM card and insert it into another device to intercept your bank’s One-Time PINs (OTPs). Go into your device settings and set up a SIM PIN. This ensures the SIM card cannot function in any device without authorization. Better yet, switch to an eSIM if your carrier and phone support it, as it cannot be physically removed from the device.

2. Disable lock screen previews

Turn off notification previews for text messages and emails on your lock screen. This prevents a criminal from reading an incoming OTP code simply by glancing at your phone while it sits on a table locked.

3. Master the “lockdown” shortcut

In a high-stress confrontation, your biometrics (FaceID or fingerprints) can be forced against your will. Every modern smartphone has an emergency lockdown shortcut (usually triggered by pressing the power button five times rapidly, or holding the power and volume buttons simultaneously). Triggering this instantly disables biometric unlocking, forcing the device to require a hard passcode before anyone can access it.