Shares

As fraudsters employ more sophisticated tactics to steal your money, including the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), vigilance is more crucial than ever.

Here is your essential security checklist from Equity Bank to safeguard your finances and personal information.

Battling AI-Driven Scams and Digital Threats

Scammers are constantly evolving. Modern threats often leverage AI to create highly convincing phishing attempts and deep-fake voice calls. Protect yourself by focusing on these key digital defenses:

Action Security Tip Verify Links NEVER click on unsolicited links in emails or SMS. Always confirm requests and links directly by visiting the official Equity Bank website or calling the official number. Protect Biometrics Be extremely cautious about sharing biometric data (fingerprint, face scan). Only grant camera or microphone access to verified, necessary applications. Secure Your Devices Use strong, unique passwords for all banking and social media accounts. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) on all digital banking services. Avoid Public Wi-Fi DO NOT use public Wi-Fi for online banking or sensitive transactions. Switch to your mobile data connection instead. Monitor Accounts Regularly check your account statements for any unusual or unauthorized activity and report it immediately.

Core Security Pillars: Protecting Your Secrets

Your PIN, passwords, and security codes are the keys to your account. Equity Bank will NEVER ask you for these details.

Key Security Reminders

Keep Codes Confidential: NEVER share your PIN, CVV, passwords, or OTPs (One-Time Passwords/Codes) with anyone .

. Memorize and Shield: Memorize your PIN. When using an ATM or POS machine, always shield the keypad when entering your PIN.

No Saving Details: DO NOT save your banking details, including your PIN or account information, on your phone, browser, or computer.

Use Official Apps: Only download Equity Bank apps from official and trusted app stores.

Recognizing and Reporting Impersonators

Scammers frequently impersonate bank staff. Knowing Equity Bank’s official communication channels is your best defense.

Equity Bank’s Official Channels

Communication Type Official Contact Details What to Watch Out For Official Calls 0763 000 000 Equity Bank will NEVER call you from any other number. Immediately terminate calls from unrecognised numbers. Official SMS Sender ID must be “EQUITEL” or “EQUITY” You will NEVER receive messages from us using a personal line or number. Scam Reporting Forward suspicious numbers or SMS to 333 via SMS (FREE of charge).

Fraudsters’ Deceptive Tactics (Equity Bank will NEVER do this)

Ask you to top up your airtime.

Threaten to close your bank account due to inactivity or missing documents (e.g., KRA PIN).

Call you to read out and guide you to enter “activation codes” or input your PIN.

Ask you to send money to participate in a promotion or win a prize.

Beware of “Account Blocked” Messages: If you receive a text claiming your account has been BLOCKED or SUSPENDED, DO NOT call the number in the message.

Physical and In-Person Security