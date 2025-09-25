Shares

The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has named Equity Bank a “Peace Champion” for its significant contributions to promoting peace and social cohesion in Kenya.

The award was presented at the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Sports Complex during the 2025 International Day of Peace celebrations, an event themed “Act Now for a Peaceful World.”

The award was presented by Kisumu County Governor H.E. Prof. Anyang’ Nyong’o and NCIC Chairman Rev. Dr. Samuel Kobia. The NCIC recognized Equity Bank not only as a leading financial institution but also as a cornerstone of peacebuilding in Kenya. They specifically highlighted the bank’s efforts in advancing education, youth empowerment, and economic inclusion through its financial literacy programs.

In a symbolic gesture of unity and environmental sustainability, Equity Bank also donated tree seedlings to support the International Day of Peace. According to the NCIC, the bank has consistently supported initiatives that promote dialogue and coexistence by collaborating with national agencies, government officials, and peace committees.

Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o emphasized that peace is more than just the absence of conflict. “Peace is justice, dialogue, inclusion, and shared humanity,” he stated, urging a collective commitment to peace, particularly among the youth.

Speaking on behalf of Equity Bank Kenya’s Managing Director, Dr. Silpah Owich, the Head of Women and Youth Banking, highlighted the essential link between business and peace. “For us in business, we appreciate and recognize that businesses thrive in the right conducive environment,” she said. “Peace creates the stability that allows enterprises to flourish, attracts investment, and enables communities to prosper. Simply put—without peace, there can be no sustainable growth.”

Dr. Owich also noted the bank’s ongoing commitment to driving inclusive growth by partnering with customers and organizations. She stated that the bank will continue to offer financial solutions that improve access to capital for women, youth, MSMEs, and agricultural value chains. She also drew a connection between environmental protection and peace, highlighting Equity Bank’s efforts to finance climate-smart initiatives and tree planting. “By restoring ecosystems, we protect livelihoods today and secure peace for generations to come,” she concluded.