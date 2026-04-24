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The Co-operative Bank of Kenya has officially announced a sweeping corporate restructuring plan that will see the lender transition into a non-operating holding company (NOHC) model.

Under the proposed plan, the currently listed entity will be renamed Co-opbank Group PLC. This parent company will oversee a diversified portfolio of subsidiaries, while a newly incorporated entity, Co-op Bank Kenya Limited, will take over the core licensed banking operations within the country.

The reorganization is designed to align with the Banking Act and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Prudential Guidelines. By adopting this structure, Co-op Bank joins other Tier-1 Kenyan lenders, including Equity Group, KCB Group, and NCBA, who have transitioned to holding company models to better manage regional subsidiaries and non-banking business lines.

The group’s existing portfolio, which includes Kingdom Bank, Co-optrust Investment Services, Kingdom Securities, and Co-op Bank of South Sudan, will all sit under the new Group PLC umbrella.

The timing of the restructuring coincides with a milestone financial year. For the period ending December 31, 2025, Co-operative Bank posted a record pre-tax profit of Ksh. 40.3 billion, a 15.8% increase from the previous year.

Key Financial Highlights:

Net Profit: Ksh. 29.75 billion (up 16.9% from 2024).

Total Operating Income: Grew by 13.9% to Ksh. 91.89 billion.

Total Assets: Reached Ksh. 827.4 billion.

Efficiency: Maintained a cost-to-income ratio of 46.3%, reflecting disciplined cost management despite inflationary pressures.

Group Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Gideon Muriuki, attributed the performance to the bank’s “Good to Great” strategic transformation, which has focused on digital innovation and deepening the bank’s relationship with Kenya’s 15-million-member co-operative movement.

Shareholders are set to reap immediate rewards from the bank’s performance. The Board has proposed a dividend of Ksh. 2.50 per share, a significant 67% increase from the KSh 1.50 paid in 2024.

The restructuring is subject to approval by shareholders during the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for May 2026. It also requires final regulatory sign-offs from the Central Bank of Kenya, the Capital Markets Authority (CMA), and the Registrar of Companies