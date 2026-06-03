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Kenyan basketball champions Nairobi City Thunder have officially supercharged their upcoming Basketball Africa League (BAL) campaign, securing a powerhouse corporate ally in the hospitality sector.

The club has announced a partnership with Sarova Hotels & Resorts, designating the premier luxury brand as the team’s Official Hospitality Partner for the highly anticipated 2025/26 season.

The deal arrives as Thunder prepares to fly the Kenyan flag in BAL Season 6, building on their historic milestone as the first-ever Kenyan club to compete in Africa’s elite basketball competition.

Nairobi City Thunder will access hospitality and accommodation services across Sarova’s flagship properties. The partnership is designed to offer the squad elite-level comfort during high-stakes preparations, utilizing iconic locations including:

Sarova Stanley (Nairobi)

Sarova Panafric (Nairobi)

Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa (Mombasa)

Speaking during the official signing ceremony in Nairobi, Colin Rasmussen, the CEO of Twende Elite Limited (the agency managing the club), hailed the agreement as a massive leap forward for the franchise.

“Partnering with Sarova Hotels & Resorts is a great step for us as we continue building a modern Kenyan sports brand with continental ambitions,” Rasmussen noted. “Sarova represents quality, hospitality, and excellence, values that strongly align with who we are as Nairobi City Thunder.”

The sentiment was warmly echoed by Sarova Hotels & Resorts Sales, Marketing, and Revenue Director, Mita Vohra, who emphasized the brand’s pride in backing a team carrying national aspirations.

“Nairobi City Thunder represents the ambition, discipline, and excellence that define the Kenya we are proud to serve,” Vohra stated. “We are honored to stand behind them as they carry the Kenyan flag across Africa.”

This partnership is more than just a win for Thunder but it is also a testament to the growing commercial viability of basketball in Kenya. As local clubs expand their footprint from domestic gyms to the grand stages of continental networks, corporate Kenya is taking notice and actively investing.