The Sarova Stanley Hotel has added Swahili Fridays to its offering as it seeks to diversify its menu to complement customers’ needs.

For Swahili Fridays, Sarova Stanley will offer different Coastal cuisines that are a favorite among Kenyans and International guests.

Swahili Fridays will take place every Friday at the Hotel’s Pool Deck Restaurant that serves al fresco buffet-style meal located on the fifth floor.

Customers will get to enjoy the popular, samaki wa kupaka, bhajia, mbaazi, mahamri, viazi karai among other meals that will be part of the Swahili experience complete with ukwaju and other delightful coast bites.

In an era where customers are looking for experiences beyond food and beverage offering, hotels have been tasked with re-inventing menus especially during the pandemic in line with trends taking over.

The Sarova Stanley was the first luxury hotel to be launched in Nairobi in 1902, more than a decade before World War 1. It has, for more than a century, played a key role in the growth of Nairobi as a city as well as in the conservation of tourism in Kenya.

Featuring a pool terrace and 3 restaurants, Sarova Stanley offers an eclectic mix of dining and entertainment options. In addition to the pool deck restaurant, it also has Thorn Tree Café which is an open-air, bistro style café and Thai Chi which offers authentic Thai cuisine.

Sarova Hotels and Resorts has over the years grown to become an exemplary hospitality group known both locally and globally for its commitment to preserving Kenya’s heritage and top-notch standards of service.