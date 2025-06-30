Shares

Jambojet has been awarded as the leading budget airline in Africa 2025 by the World Travel Awards 2025. This is the fourth consecutive year that the airline has won the award.

Speaking during the award ceremony on Saturday at Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Director Ground Operations, Cargo & Security, Charlie Owino affirmed that the win serves as a testament to the airline’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional quality service through continuous improvement and innovation.

“This remarkable milestone marks our unwavering commitment to providing safe, reliable and accessible air travel experiences that connect people across the region. Our customers, staff and partners are an integral part of what we do. Winning this award for a consecutive fourth time is timely and aligns perfectly with our new brand promise of making experiences More Than A Journey,” he said.

Jambojet has set its eyes on strategic regional growth with increased frequencies and fleet capacity. On Thursday, the airline welcomed back its first Dash 8-Q400 aircraft (JXA) to its fleet, which brings the total number of aircraft to 9.

“JXA’s return is a symbol of our commitment to sustainable growth, investment in fleet reliability, continued operational excellence and above all, customer satisfaction,” said Karanja Ndegwa, CEO & Managing Director “We will continue to pursue our growth strategy across the region of serving the unserved and underserved markets, by adding additional routes and more frequencies to our existing routes, giving our customers more to choose from, while also optimizing our operations,” added Mr. Ndegwa.

The airline is banking on its increased investment in its fleet, to boost its network footprint and adding more frequencies on its existing routes.