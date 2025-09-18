Jambojet, Africa’s leading low-cost airline, has reached a major milestone, having flown 9 million passengers since it began operations in 2014. The airline has solidified its position as a key player in the region, now holding a 53% domestic market share across its 11 routes and 9 destinations.
To celebrate the achievement, Jambojet’s CEO & MD, Karanja Ndegwa, personally congratulated the 9 millionth passenger, David Makumi, at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. Mr. Makumi, a frequent flyer, was awarded a complimentary holiday for two to Jambojet’s newest destination, Zanzibar.
“This milestone is a testament to the unwavering commitment that our customers have placed in us for the last 11 years,” said Mr. Ndegwa. “Every journey flown has been a reflection of their belief and trust in our service. We don’t take that for granted and remain committed to expanding our operations, fleet, and network.”
Jambojet’s success comes amid a surge in Kenya’s tourism sector. According to a report by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), the country’s travel and tourism industry contributed Ksh. 1.2 trillion to the national economy in 2025, a 10% year-on-year increase. Domestic tourism alone contributed an estimated Ksh. 528 billion, highlighting the strong and rising demand for local travel.
In its 11 years of operation, Jambojet has achieved remarkable business growth. The airline’s fleet now consists of nine brand-new De Havilland Canada Dash 8-400 aircraft, and it has flown over 8.6 million passengers, with 44% of them being first-time flyers. The airline is the four-time recipient of Africa’s Leading Low-Cost Airline award (2022-2025) and has won the De Havilland Canada Reliability Award for its outstanding performance in Africa and the Middle East.
Looking ahead, Jambojet plans to increase its passenger capacity to over 1.5 million per year, with more aircraft scheduled to join its fleet by 2026 as part of its strategic expansion across the region.