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The Force officially landed in East Africa. On Friday, May 22nd, 2026, the galactic frontier moved to Century Cinemax Two Rivers in Nairobi for an exclusive, star-studded Media Screening Red Carpet Event.

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Visa Kenya teamed up with The Walt Disney Company to host an immersive, premium experience celebrating the release of Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

Selected guests, media personalities, and superfans were among the absolute first in the country to experience the next chapter of the iconic Star Wars universe on the big screen in stunning 3D, ahead of the film’s wide theatrical release across Kenya.

For Kenyan audiences, the real story tonight goes far beyond the arrival of a blockbuster film. This exclusive premiere spotlights how Visa is successfully transforming everyday financial transactions into unparalleled access to the cultural, lifestyle, and entertainment experiences that Kenyans value most.

By bridging the gap between secure digital commerce and world-class entertainment, the collaboration brings together immersive thematic activations, a high-fashion red carpet atmosphere, and top-tier cinematic storytelling to create moments worth remembering.

“For our cardholders, this is more than a film premiere. It is a chance to be among the first in Kenya to step into the next chapter of the Star Wars story, together. Visa’s collaboration with The Walt Disney Company is about exactly that: turning everyday payments into access, and access into moments worth remembering.”

Sheila Changangu, Marketing Director, East Africa, Visa.

To fully capture the scale of this intergalactic journey, industry leaders are urging fans to swap their mobile screens for the true theatrical experience. As teased in the film’s thrilling final trailer, the galactic stakes have never been higher, with characters warning that the brewing conflict is fundamentally about preventing another war.

“We’re excited to bring the film to cinemas wide across East Africa, and urge audiences to watch it on the big screen where the visuals, sound and emotions are an immersed experience.” Trushna Buddhdev-Patel, Managing Director, Crimson Multimedia Ltd.

True to the iconic Mandalorian creed, local fans are ready to embrace the journey, proudly declaring: “This is the way.”

The Mandalorian and Grogu embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu,” an all-new Star Wars film opening exclusively in theatres May 22, 2026.

The evil Empire has fallen, and Imperial warlords remain scattered throughout the galaxy. As the fledgling New Republic works to protect everything the Rebellion fought for, they have enlisted the help of legendary Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and his young apprentice Grogu. Directed by Jon Favreau, “Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu” also stars Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, and is written by Jon Favreau & Dave Filoni & Noah Kloor. The music is composed by Ludwig Göransson.

Can’t make it to the red carpet tonight? You can still catch the 3D intergalactic action starting today, May 22nd, 2026, at participating cinemas near you.

In Kenya, the film will be screening in Nairobi at Century Cinemax Garden City (IMAX), Century Cinemax The Junction, Century Cinemax Two Rivers, Century Cinemax Sarit Centre, Westgate Cinema, Prestige Cinema, Anga Cinema Diamond Plaza, Anga Cinema Panari Sky, and Motion Cinema Greenspan Mall.

It will also play in Eldoret at Rupa Cinema, in Kisumu at Mega Cinema, and in Mombasa at Nyali Cinemax.

In Uganda, audiences can find the film in Kampala at Century Cinemax Acacia Mall, Century Cinemax Metroplex Mall, and Century Cinemax Arena Mall, as well as in Entebbe at Nu Max Cinema.

In Tanzania, screenings will take place in Dar-Es-Salaam at Century Cinemax Mlimani City, Century Cinemax DFM Mall, and Century Cinemax Aura Mall; in Arusha at Regalz Cinemaxx Cinemas Aim Mall and Njiro Complex; and in Mwanza at Misterious Sinematixx.

Watch the trailer here