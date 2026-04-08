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A talking fish, a retired dreamer, and a prestigious medal from Venice are all heading to East African cinemas this week.

The award-winning comedy adventure The Fisherman is now been screened in Kenya and Zambia on April 3, 2026.

Directed by Zoey Martinson, The Fisherman is a story about the audacity of dreaming. The film follows Atta Oko (played by Ricky Adelayitar), a retired fisherman whose life revolves around a single obsession: owning a boat that will make him the envy of his village.

However, his quest takes a turn for the surreal when he encounters a sarcastic talking fish. This unlikely partnership propels Atta from the serene shores of his coastal home into the chaos of Accra. The film explores how the universe often provides exactly what we need, even if it arrives with scales and a sharp tongue.

“The film speaks of dreaming bigger beyond your circumstances,” says writer-director Zoey Martinson. “Sometimes the universe sends help in the most unexpected form, even if it’s a talking fish.”

The film’s journey has been paved with hardware. Beyond its win in Venice, The Fisherman has secured:

Best Feature at the American Black Film Festival.

Best Ghanaian Film at the REFFA Awards.

NAACP Image Award Nomination for Outstanding International Motion Picture.

For Martinson, whose portfolio includes work for giants like HBO Max, Hulu, and A24, seeing the film resonate in Nairobi and Lusaka is a full-circle moment. “Seeing the culture and heritage of Ghana being told in a humorous way and seeing Kenyans relate to it is just astounding,” she noted during a recent pre-screening in Nairobi.

Producer Kofi Owusu-Afriyie emphasized that choosing Kenya and Zambia as the first stops in the East African rollout was a deliberate choice based on the regions’ thriving and established film industries.

The film features a star-studded ensemble that brings together seasoned actors and viral talent:

Ricky Adelayitar as the determined Atta Oko.

Endurance Grand, the viral dance sensation, as Shasha.

William Lamptey as Kobina.

Executive Produced by Yvonne Orji (Insecure).

The Fisherman opened in cinemas across Kenya (Nairobi, Mombasa) and Zambia (Lusaka) on April 3, 2026.