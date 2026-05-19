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Equity Group Holdings Plc has kicked off the first quarter of 2026 with a Ksh. 19.1 billion net profit. This is a 24% increase as compared to Ksh. 15.4 billion net profit that the company posted in a similar period in 2025.

The Q1 2026 balance sheet at a glance

Equity’s balance sheet expanded by 16% to reach Ksh. 2.04 trillion, signaling deep consumer confidence and robust economic activity across its geographical markets.

This growth is backed by a massive ecosystem comprising 22.7 million customers, 86,910 Agency Outlets, and 1.4 million merchants.

Operational efficiency took center stage this quarter. Driven by productivity gains and shared regional services, the Group’s cost-to-income ratio fell to 50.6%. Meanwhile, Return on Assets (ROA) stood strong at 3.9%, and Return on Equity (ROE) reached a disciplined 22.6%.

Beyond traditional banking

The data suggests that Equity’s customers are wholeheartedly embracing this digital-first reality. A massive 98.3% of all transactions now occur outside physical branches, with 89.5% processed entirely through digital platforms.

To support this behavioral shift, Equity has overhauled its internal operations. Following the buildout of its specialized Technology Group in Q4, the company has heavily prioritized workforce upskilling:

80% of Group staff have completed a business-focused generative AI course, logging over 20,000 hours of instruction.

Over 7,300 staff members have completed GenAI training via the Huawei ICT Academy.

Partnerships with iamtheCODE and WorldQuant University are currently training thousands more in advanced software coding and financial engineering.

Regional subsidiaries fuel the engine

Equity’s pan-African diversification strategy has reached a critical tipping point. Regional subsidiaries outside of Kenya now account for 50% of Group banking profitability and 52% of total banking assets.

Equity Bank Kenya: Logged a 21% increase in PAT to Ksh 10.3 billion, maintaining its fierce leadership in MSME banking by deploying 36.2% of the Ksh. 101 billion MSME loans issued nationwide.

Equity BCDC (DRC): Profit after tax jumped 32% to Ksh. 5.0 billion.

Equity Rwanda: Posted a 36% profit increase to Ksh. 1.5 billion.

Equity Tanzania: Delivered an explosive 150% growth in profitability, reaching Ksh. 1.04 billion.

Insurance is the third growth engine

Equity Insurance Group is rapidly scaling into a highly profitable third pillar. Gross written premiums surged 30% to Ksh. 4.5 billion, driving a 53% increase in profit before tax to Ksh. 0.64 billion.

This momentum was well-distributed, with life insurance bringing in Ksh. 2.7 billion, health insurance at Ksh. 1.2 billion, and general insurance hitting Ksh. 0.6 billion.

Social impact at scale

The Equity Group Foundation has continued to scale its socio-economic interventions across East and Central Africa:

Education & Leadership: EGF’s Wings to Fly and Elimu scholarship programs have now supported a cumulative 60,009 scholars. The Equity Leaders Program has similarly cleared a milestone of 10,515 paid internships.

and scholarship programs have now supported a cumulative 60,009 scholars. The Equity Leaders Program has similarly cleared a milestone of 10,515 paid internships. Enterprise & Agriculture: Over 1 million entrepreneurs have received business training, unlocking Ksh. 416 billion in credit access for small businesses. Additionally, the $25 million SASTAIN program, in partnership with the Mastercard Foundation, is currently driving climate resilience for 60,000 smallholder farmers across Tanzania and the DRC.

Health & Climate: The Equity Afya medical network expanded to 154 centers, registering over 4.9 million patient visits to date, while the environment pillar successfully hit a benchmark of 45.5 million trees planted.

Looking ahead to 2030

Guided by the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP), the Equity Group’s ultimate 2030 roadmap targets an expansion into 15 countries to serve 100 million customers.