Equity Group Holdings Plc has announced that it has reported a Ksh. 54.1 billion net profit for the period ending September 30, 2025. This is a 32% year-on-year increase from the Ksh. 40.9 billion that the company posted in a similar period last year.

The CEO, Dr. James Mwangi, highlighted that the execution of the Group’s 2030 strategic plan is beginning to reflect positively on its performance across key sectors like agriculture, mining, manufacturing, and SMEs.

“The execution of the strategic business plan has started to reflect on the balance sheet and performance of the Group and is likely to significantly and increasingly transform the structure and performance of the Group,” said Dr. Mwangi.

The Group is rapidly evolving from a Kenyan bank to a regional brand, with its subsidiaries now contributing a significant portion of the business. 50% of deposits, 53% of the loan book, and 49% of total banking revenue originate from its regional operations. This value-creating diversification model contributed 45% of the banking business’s Profit before Tax.

Central to Equity’s success is its investment in next-generation technology, positioning it as an integrated Transformation Finance Institution.

The Group has fully replaced its core systems with scalable, Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies that leverage Generative Artificial Intelligence (GAI), machine learning, and data analytics.

This digital shift has fundamentally transformed service delivery. Over 98% of transactions now happen outside the branch, with a dominant 87.4% taking place on digital channels, ensuring seamless, 24-hour service.

Despite the digital focus, the Group remains committed to its support of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Equity is proudly recognized as the market leader, having disbursed 45% of all SME loans in Kenya between January and July 2025.

Equity Bank Kenya showed a significant rebound, with its Profit after Tax rising by 51% to Kshs 31.1 billion. This was aided by a strong 27% growth in net interest income and a substantial 34% reduction in interest expenses.

Further diversification came from the newly expanded Equity Insurance Group, which is transforming the holding into an integrated financial services provider. The Group now holds three underwriting licenses (life, general, and health), and the insurance business registered a 36% growth in Profit before Tax to Ksh. 1.46 billion.

Equity Life Assurance is the third-largest group credit insurance company in its market segment.

The newly launched Equity General Insurance and Equity Health Insurance have already demonstrated strong growth momentum, achieving profitability within months of operation.

Beyond financial metrics, the Equity Group Foundation (EGF) continues to drive immense social impact:

Education: The Equity Leaders Program (ELP) celebrated a major achievement with 145 scholars securing fully funded global university scholarships worth Ksh. 3.8 billion, including 16 placements to prestigious Ivy League institutions.

Enterprise: EGF mobilized over 720,000 previously underserved MSMEs through the Young Africa Works program, disbursing Ksh. 78 billion in credit under a risk-sharing facility.

Health: The Equity Afya network expanded to 147 medical centers, having served over 4.3 million patient visits.

The Group’s performance recently earned it the “Best Regional Bank in East Africa” at the African Banker Awards 2025.