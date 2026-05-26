For years, the corporate narrative surrounding Equity Group Holdings Plc was anchored squarely on its massive dominance within the Kenyan banking sector. However, the Group’s first-quarter results for 2026 have officially upended that legacy playbook.
Equity is no longer just a Kenyan bank with regional footprints, it has evolved into a pan-African financial services ecosystem. This transformation is being aggressively driven by two strategic catalysts: a network of regional banking subsidiaries and a new insurance vehicle.
Equity’s multi-year geographical diversification strategy has officially reached a critical tipping point. In Q1 2026, subsidiaries outside of Kenya ceased to be mere supporting operations, they now command 50% of Group banking profitability and 52% of total banking assets.
While Equity Bank Kenya maintained its dominant posture, expanding its Profit After Tax (PAT) by 21% to Ksh. 10.3 billion and leading the charge in local MSME lending, the regional subsidiaries showed spectacular velocity. Equity BCDC in the Democratic Republic of Congo locked in a 32% growth in PAT to reach Ksh. 5.0 billion, securing its rank as the largest regional engine. Meanwhile, Equity Tanzania emerged as the group’s growth wild card, delivering a jaw-dropping 150% surge in profitability.
Regional banking subsidiaries performance breakdown
|Subsidiary / Region
|Q1 2026 Profit After Tax (PAT)
|Year-on-Year (YoY) Growth
|Contribution to Group Banking Operations
|Key Highlight
|Equity Bank Kenya
|KSh 10.3 Billion
|▲ 21%
|50% of Profitability
|Disbursed 36.2% of all MSME loans in Kenya (Q1)
|Equity BCDC (DRC)
|KSh 5.0 Billion
|▲ 32%
|Part of the 50% regional profit contribution
|Solidified position as the largest regional subsidiary
|Equity Rwanda
|KSh 1.5 Billion
|▲ 36%
|Part of the 50% regional profit contribution
|Sustained high double-digit growth momentum
|Equity Tanzania
|KSh 1.04 Billion
|▲ 150%
|Part of the 50% regional profit contribution
|Highest explosive growth rate across the Group
|Total Regional (Excl. Kenya)
|–
|–
|
52% of Total Assets
54% of Loan Book
51% of Total Revenue
|Officially reached maturity as a pan-African champion
Equity Insurance
Equity Insurance Group is rapidly maturing.
In Q1 2026, gross written premiums (GWP) surged by 30% to hit Ksh. 4.5 billion, which translated into an exceptional 53% growth in Profit Before Tax to Ksh. 0.64 billion.
This momentum was balanced across multiple lines of business: life insurance remained the primary volume catalyst at Ksh. 2.7 billion, while the health portfolio contributed Ksh. 1.2 billion.
|Insurance Business Segment
|Gross Written Premiums (GWP)
|Segment Performance & Highlights
|Life Insurance
|KSh 2.7 Billion
|Main volume driver of the insurance segment
|Health Insurance
|KSh 1.2 Billion
|Rapidly scaling portfolio
|General Insurance
|KSh 0.6 Billion
|Growing niche segment
|Total Insurance Group (GWP)
|KSh 4.5 Billion
|▲ 30% YoY Growth
|Insurance Profit Before Tax (PBT)
|KSh 0.64 Billion
|▲ 53% YoY Growth
By relying on multiple regional engines and diversifying into high-margin segments like underwriting, Equity Group has effectively insulated itself against localized macroeconomic shocks.
This dual-engine performance directly validates the broader Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP), Equity’s strategic roadmap aimed at expanding operations into 15 countries and onboarding 100 million customers by 2030.