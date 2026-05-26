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For years, the corporate narrative surrounding Equity Group Holdings Plc was anchored squarely on its massive dominance within the Kenyan banking sector. However, the Group’s first-quarter results for 2026 have officially upended that legacy playbook.

Equity is no longer just a Kenyan bank with regional footprints, it has evolved into a pan-African financial services ecosystem. This transformation is being aggressively driven by two strategic catalysts: a network of regional banking subsidiaries and a new insurance vehicle.

Equity’s multi-year geographical diversification strategy has officially reached a critical tipping point. In Q1 2026, subsidiaries outside of Kenya ceased to be mere supporting operations, they now command 50% of Group banking profitability and 52% of total banking assets.

While Equity Bank Kenya maintained its dominant posture, expanding its Profit After Tax (PAT) by 21% to Ksh. 10.3 billion and leading the charge in local MSME lending, the regional subsidiaries showed spectacular velocity. Equity BCDC in the Democratic Republic of Congo locked in a 32% growth in PAT to reach Ksh. 5.0 billion, securing its rank as the largest regional engine. Meanwhile, Equity Tanzania emerged as the group’s growth wild card, delivering a jaw-dropping 150% surge in profitability.

Regional banking subsidiaries performance breakdown

Subsidiary / Region Q1 2026 Profit After Tax (PAT) Year-on-Year (YoY) Growth Contribution to Group Banking Operations Key Highlight Equity Bank Kenya KSh 10.3 Billion ▲ 21% 50% of Profitability Disbursed 36.2% of all MSME loans in Kenya (Q1) Equity BCDC (DRC) KSh 5.0 Billion ▲ 32% Part of the 50% regional profit contribution Solidified position as the largest regional subsidiary Equity Rwanda KSh 1.5 Billion ▲ 36% Part of the 50% regional profit contribution Sustained high double-digit growth momentum Equity Tanzania KSh 1.04 Billion ▲ 150% Part of the 50% regional profit contribution Highest explosive growth rate across the Group Total Regional (Excl. Kenya) – – 52% of Total Assets 54% of Loan Book 51% of Total Revenue Officially reached maturity as a pan-African champion

Equity Insurance

Equity Insurance Group is rapidly maturing.

In Q1 2026, gross written premiums (GWP) surged by 30% to hit Ksh. 4.5 billion, which translated into an exceptional 53% growth in Profit Before Tax to Ksh. 0.64 billion.

This momentum was balanced across multiple lines of business: life insurance remained the primary volume catalyst at Ksh. 2.7 billion, while the health portfolio contributed Ksh. 1.2 billion.

Insurance Business Segment Gross Written Premiums (GWP) Segment Performance & Highlights Life Insurance KSh 2.7 Billion Main volume driver of the insurance segment Health Insurance KSh 1.2 Billion Rapidly scaling portfolio General Insurance KSh 0.6 Billion Growing niche segment Total Insurance Group (GWP) KSh 4.5 Billion ▲ 30% YoY Growth Insurance Profit Before Tax (PBT) KSh 0.64 Billion ▲ 53% YoY Growth

By relying on multiple regional engines and diversifying into high-margin segments like underwriting, Equity Group has effectively insulated itself against localized macroeconomic shocks.

This dual-engine performance directly validates the broader Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP), Equity’s strategic roadmap aimed at expanding operations into 15 countries and onboarding 100 million customers by 2030.