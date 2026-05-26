Mombasa Cement Ltd (Athi River Plant) was crowned the Overall Winner at the 22nd edition of the Energy Management Awards (EMA). Securing a hard-fought second place, Kenya Breweries Ltd (Nairobi) was named the overall runner-up.
This year’s ceremony put a spotlight on organizations aggressively pushing the envelope in energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption, and sustainable manufacturing practices across the country.
This year’s awards were held under the theme, “From Efficiency to Net Zero: Recognizing Excellence in Sustainable Manufacturing in Kenya.” The overarching message from the podium was clear: eco-excellence is no longer just a regulatory checkbox, it is a core business strategy for survival and resilience.
Speaking on behalf of the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, Dr. Eng. Isaac Kiva (Secretary for Renewable Energy) highlighted the country’s macro-level strides in clean energy. Kenya’s national grid has expanded its reach from 8.8 million households in 2022 to 10.34 million currently, fueled by an additional 149.6 MW drawn from geothermal, solar, and small hydropower installations.
Looking forward, Dr. Eng. Kiva noted that the next frontier of industrial growth belongs to the tech-savvy: “The next frontier of energy management will increasingly be data-driven, digital, intelligent, and integrated. Smart metering systems, AI-enabled energy analytics, automated controls, and advanced building management technologies will define the future of sustainable industrial growth.”
According to the 2026 EMA assessment data released by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), participating facilities collectively achieved 118,904 gigajoules of thermal savings and 6,203 megawatt-hours of electricity savings.
This operational efficiency injected a staggering Ksh. 340 million back into the bottom lines of Kenyan industries.
KAM Chief Executive Tobias Alando pointed out that these numbers represent a 22-year legacy of transformation. Over its history, the EMA platform has recognized more than 550 organizations, culminating in more than Ksh. 15 billion in cumulative energy savings.
This financial incentive is reinforced by a tightening regulatory framework. Representing EPRA, Ag. Director of Electricity & Renewable Energy, Engineer Boniface Kinyanjui, reminded attendees that the newly minted Energy (Energy Management) Regulations, 2025 are now actively in play. The framework legally mandates designated facilities to hire licensed Energy Managers, execute periodic energy audits, and swiftly implement conservation measures.
2026 Energy Management Awards winners
Here is the complete list of all winners and runners-up across all 27 categories from the 2026 Energy Management Awards:
|No.
|Award Category
|Runner-Up
|Winner
|1
|Green Building Award
|Momnai
|Jubilee Insurance Headquarters
|2
|Clean Cooking – Gender and Inclusion Leadership Award
|—
|Eco Bora
|3
|Clean Cooking – Local Manufacturing Award
|—
|Lean Energy Solutions Ltd
|4
|Clean Cooking – Best Institutional Clean Cooking Technology Provider Award
|—
|Burn Manufacturing Ltd
|5
|Clean Cooking – Best Institutional Project Implementation Award
|—
|Biogas International
|6
|Biogas Valorization Award
|Jamtu Contractors Ltd
|Sakaki Limited
|7
|Digitalization Award
|Mabati Rolling Mills Ltd, Mariakani Plant
|Unga Farmcare (EA) Ltd, Nakuru Feeds Plant
|8
|Financial Institution Award Recognition
|—
|DTB Bank & Co-operative Bank of Kenya
|9
|Best in Transport Award
|British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya Plc – GLT Thika
|British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya Plc – Nairobi
|10
|Electricity Savings Award for Band I Energy Consumers (Above 12,500MWh/Year)
|Mombasa Cement Ltd, Athi River Plant
|Kenya Breweries Ltd, Nairobi
|11
|Electricity Savings Award for Band II Energy Consumers (Between 4,167 MWh/Year & 12,500 MWh/Year)
|KTDA Tebesonik Tea Factory
|Sasini PLC – Kipkebe Factory
|12
|Electricity Savings Award for Band III Energy Consumers (Below 4,167 MWh/Year)
|Standard Rolling Mills Ltd
|Sarova Shaba Game Lodge
|13
|Thermal Savings Award for Band I Energy Consumers (Above 135,000GJ/Year)
|Mabati Rolling Mills Ltd, Mariakani
|Kenya Breweries Ltd, Nairobi
|14
|Thermal Savings Award for Band II Energy Consumers (Between 45,000GJ/Year & 135,000GJ/Year)
|KTDA Kimunye Tea Factory
|Sasini PLC – Kipkebe Factory
|15
|Thermal Savings Award for Band III Energy Consumers (Above 135,000GJ/Year)
|Allpack Industries Ltd
|British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya Plc – GLT Thika
|16
|Best in Service Sector Award
|Jubilee Holding Properties Ltd
|Sarova Whitesands Beach Resort & Spa, Mombasa
|17
|Best in Tea Sector Award
|Finlays Tea Extracts (K) Ltd
|Sasini PLC – Kipkebe Factory
|18
|Best in Textile and Apparel Sector Award
|—
|Spin Knit Ltd
|19
|Innovation Award
|Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd
|Kenya Breweries Ltd, Nairobi
|20
|Best Practice & Process Improvement Award
|Mombasa Cement Ltd, Athi River Plant
|Kenya Breweries Ltd, Nairobi
|21
|Renewable Energy Award for Band I and II Energy Consumers (Up to 12,500MWh/Year)
|Sasini PLC – Kipkebe Factory
|Milly Glass Works Ltd
|22
|Renewable Energy Award for Band III Energy Consumers (Above 12,500MWh/Year)
|Allpack Industries Ltd
|Unga Farmcare (EA) Ltd, Nakuru Feeds Plant
|23
|Water Efficiency Award
|British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya Plc – Nairobi
|Pwani Oil Products Ltd
|24
|Best Energy Management Team Award
|Kenya Breweries Ltd, Nairobi
|Mombasa Cement Ltd, Athi River Plant
|25
|Best New Entrant
|—
|Corrugated Sheets Ltd, Pickling Division
|26
|Sustained High Performance Award
|British American Tobacco (BAT) Kenya Plc – GLT Thika
|Kenya Breweries Ltd, Nairobi
|27
|Overall Energy Management Award
|Kenya Breweries Ltd, Nairobi
|Mombasa Cement Ltd, Athi River Plant