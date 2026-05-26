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Mombasa Cement Ltd (Athi River Plant) was crowned the Overall Winner at the 22nd edition of the Energy Management Awards (EMA). Securing a hard-fought second place, Kenya Breweries Ltd (Nairobi) was named the overall runner-up.

This year’s ceremony put a spotlight on organizations aggressively pushing the envelope in energy efficiency, renewable energy adoption, and sustainable manufacturing practices across the country.

This year’s awards were held under the theme, “From Efficiency to Net Zero: Recognizing Excellence in Sustainable Manufacturing in Kenya.” The overarching message from the podium was clear: eco-excellence is no longer just a regulatory checkbox, it is a core business strategy for survival and resilience.

Speaking on behalf of the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, Dr. Eng. Isaac Kiva (Secretary for Renewable Energy) highlighted the country’s macro-level strides in clean energy. Kenya’s national grid has expanded its reach from 8.8 million households in 2022 to 10.34 million currently, fueled by an additional 149.6 MW drawn from geothermal, solar, and small hydropower installations.

Looking forward, Dr. Eng. Kiva noted that the next frontier of industrial growth belongs to the tech-savvy: “The next frontier of energy management will increasingly be data-driven, digital, intelligent, and integrated. Smart metering systems, AI-enabled energy analytics, automated controls, and advanced building management technologies will define the future of sustainable industrial growth.”

According to the 2026 EMA assessment data released by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), participating facilities collectively achieved 118,904 gigajoules of thermal savings and 6,203 megawatt-hours of electricity savings.

This operational efficiency injected a staggering Ksh. 340 million back into the bottom lines of Kenyan industries.

KAM Chief Executive Tobias Alando pointed out that these numbers represent a 22-year legacy of transformation. Over its history, the EMA platform has recognized more than 550 organizations, culminating in more than Ksh. 15 billion in cumulative energy savings.

This financial incentive is reinforced by a tightening regulatory framework. Representing EPRA, Ag. Director of Electricity & Renewable Energy, Engineer Boniface Kinyanjui, reminded attendees that the newly minted Energy (Energy Management) Regulations, 2025 are now actively in play. The framework legally mandates designated facilities to hire licensed Energy Managers, execute periodic energy audits, and swiftly implement conservation measures.

2026 Energy Management Awards winners

Here is the complete list of all winners and runners-up across all 27 categories from the 2026 Energy Management Awards: