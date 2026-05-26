Shares

Danubius International University (DIU) and AspiraPath LLC have commenced the signing of landmark partnership agreements with five of Kenya’s leading universities. This initiative establishes East Africa’s first Kenya-Romania EU Academic Corridor.

The agreements, being finalized between May 25–28, 2026 will create a direct pipeline for Kenyan students to access EU-accredited education. The Kenyan universities involved are: Amref International University, Strathmore University, Kabarak University, Moi University, and Pwani University.

Key pillars of the academic corridor

Dual Degree Programmes: Students can simultaneously earn a Kenyan qualification and a globally recognized European credential.

Erasmus+ Frameworks: Seamless institutional mobility funded through Erasmus+ inter-institutional agreements.

Joint Research Collaborations: Direct academic synergy between Romanian and Kenyan faculties to solve global challenges.

Managed Student Pipeline: A fully supported, end-to-end framework ensuring smooth student transitions from East Africa to the European Higher Education Area.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to H.E. Gentiana Serbu, the Romanian Ambassador to Kenya, project leaders emphasized the long-term impact of this corridor.

Dr. Steve O. Michael, President & CEO of Danubius International University: “Kenya’s academic institutions are among the most dynamic in Africa. This corridor is a genuine partnership between equals—built on mutual respect and a shared commitment to student outcomes that change lives. Cross-border frameworks can deliver sustainable academic growth without eroding the autonomy or developmental mandate of local institutions.”

Danubius International University is an EU-accredited private university located in Galați, Romania. Recognized by ARACIS (Romania’s national higher education accreditation body), DIU operates within the European Higher Education Area. The university holds an active Erasmus+ International Credit Mobility grant and maintains robust academic partnerships across Europe.