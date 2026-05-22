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The KPC Foundation has launched a clean cooking initiative in Jomvu Kuu, Mombasa County. The program is designed to accelerate the adoption of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) among vulnerable families, directly curbing the destructive reliance on firewood and charcoal harvested from endangered local mangrove forests.

The initiative is a core component of the Foundation’s broader Environmental Conservation Programmes, which focus heavily on clean energy adoption, biodiversity conservation, and proactive climate change responses.

Implemented in strategic partnership with Vivo Energy Kenya, Phase 1 of the initiative tackles energy poverty head-on by supporting 90 vulnerable families in Jomvu Kuu. To ensure a seamless and immediate transition away from solid fuels, each household is being equipped with a complete 6kg LPG starter kit.

The transition package includes:

A 6kg gas cylinder (via Vivo Energy’s Afrigas brand)

A burner and grill

An initial gas fill to kickstart their clean cooking journey

Speaking at the launch event, leadership from both organizations underscored the profound socioeconomic and environmental intersection of the project.

“KPC Foundation is committed to driving sustainable community impact through initiatives that improve livelihoods while advancing environmental conservation,” said Ms. Rachel Gathoni, KPC Foundation Manager. “This clean cooking initiative reflects our dedication to supporting vulnerable households in accessing safer and healthier energy solutions, while contributing to the national Climate Action Agenda.”

Angela Munyua, Communications Manager at Vivo Energy Kenya, emphasized that upgrading the kitchen environment is foundational to family dignity and well-being:

“At Vivo Energy Kenya, through our Afrigas brand, we believe the kitchen is the heart of every home, a place where families connect, share meals, and have peace of mind. That is why safety, reliability, and confidence in cooking are not optional; they are essential. We remain committed to delivering clean, safe, cost-effective, accessible, and dependable LPG energy solutions that empower families across Kenya to cook with confidence and thrive every day.”

This clean cooking drive heavily builds upon the KPC Foundation’s expanding environmental footprint in coastal Kenya. Rather than offering a one-off solution, the Foundation pairs clean energy adoption with active conservation and economic empowerment.

To date, the KPC Foundation’s coastal conservation and community efforts include: