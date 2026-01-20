Shares

The National Treasury has officially launched the Initial Public Offering (IPO) for the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC). The announcement was made at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE)

The KPC IPO will be conducted entirely through electronic platforms. The Government is offloading a 65% stake, equivalent to 7,678,218,827 ordinary shares, at a price of Ksh. 9 per share.

There will be an inclusion of an Employee Share Ownership Plan (ESOP).Five percent of the offer shares have been reserved specifically for eligible KPC staff.

For the financial year ending June 30, 2025, the company reported:

Revenue: Ksh. 38.6 billion.

After-tax Profit: Ksh. 10.37 billion.

Proceeds from the IPO will flow back to the National Treasury to fund the 2025/26 budget, with a focus on commercially viable infrastructure in sectors such as energy, roads, and water.

Interested investors can participate by applying through licensed stockbrokers, authorized selling agents, or approved digital IPO platforms.

Key Dates for Investors

Event Date Offer Period Opens January 19, 2026 Offer Period Closes February 19, 2026 Listing and Trading Begins March 9, 2026 Conclusion of Privatization March 31, 2026

Incorporated in 1973 and operational since 1978, the Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) has evolved from a single 450-kilometer line connecting Mombasa to Nairobi into a 1,300-kilometer regional energy hub that serves the broader East African market. It manages the critical transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products while recently expanding its footprint through the acquisition of the Kenya Petroleum Refineries Limited and the launch of its 2026 landmark Initial Public Offering.