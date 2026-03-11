Shares

KCB Group has announced that it has posted a net profit of Ksh. 68.4 billion for the year ended 31st December 2025. This is an 11% increase from the Ksh. 61.8 billion the company posted in a similar period in 2024.

The Group’s total revenues climbed to Ksh. 214 billion, compared to Ksh. 204 billion in 2024. This growth was primarily driven by robust net interest income and a significant contribution from Non-Funded Income (NFI).

NFI now accounts for 31% of the Group’s total revenue. Analysts point to KCB’s heavy investment in digital banking infrastructure as the primary engine behind this diversified income stream, allowing the bank to capture more transaction-based fees and commissions outside of traditional lending.

Despite the divestiture of the National Bank of Kenya (NBK) during the year, KCB’s total assets grew by 9.3%, closing the year at Ksh. 2.15 trillion.

The bank’s lending appetite remained strong, with customer loans increasing by 15% to Ksh. 1.59 trillion. This expansion was mirrored on the liability side, where customer deposits also rose by 15% to hit Ksh. 1.59 trillion, signaling continued market confidence in the KCB brand across its regional operations.

One of the most notable highlights of the FY 2025 report is the improvement in asset quality. The Non-Performing Loans (NPL) ratio fell significantly to 16.9%, down from 19.2% the previous year.

This improvement was attributed to a three-pronged approach:

Aggressive Recoveries: A dedicated focus on collecting overdue debts. Proactive Rehabilitation: Working with distressed borrowers to restructure loans. The NBK Hive-out: Removing the legacy NPLs associated with the National Bank of Kenya from the Group’s main books.

The total stock of gross NPLs decreased from Ksh. 225.7 billion to Ksh. 211.8 billion.

KCB Group’s core capital to risk-weighted assets stood at 18.4% (well above the 10.5% minimum), while its liquidity ratio reached 50.8% against a statutory requirement of 20%. The bank also reported high efficiency in its use of capital, with a Return on Equity (ROAE) of 22.5% and a Return on Assets (ROA) of 3.3%.

In light of the strong performance, the Board of Directors has proposed a final dividend of Ksh. 3.00 per share. When combined with the interim dividend of Ksh. 4.00 paid in November 2025, the total dividend for the year reaches Ksh. 7.00 per share.

This brings the total payout to KCB shareholders to Ksh. 22 billion, a move likely to be welcomed by investors at the upcoming Annual General Meeting.