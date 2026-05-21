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KCB Group Plc shareholders have officially given the green light to a massive Ksh. 22.5 billion total dividend payout for the financial year ended December 31, 2025. The payout was approved during the Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The total dividend package for the year translates to Ksh. 7.00 per share, representing a staggering 133% increase compared to the previous year.

The payout structure includes:

Interim & Special Dividend: Ksh. 4.00 per share approved by the Board in November 2025.

Final & Special Dividend: Ksh. 3.00 per share approved at the AGM.

Shareholders on the Register of Members as of the close of business on April 2, 2026, will receive their final dividend payments, net of withholding tax, on or about May 22, 2026.

“The payout reaffirms the Group’s strong financial performance, resilient balance sheet, and commitment to delivering sustainable shareholder value,” said KCB Group Chairman Dr. Joseph Kinyua during the AGM. Looking forward to the rest of 2026, Dr. Kinyua added that despite operating environment pressures, regional integration, digital innovation, and intra-African trade continue to offer fertile ground for economic transformation.

2025 financial performance

The historic dividend payout follows an exceptional financial year for East Africa’s largest commercial bank. Driven by strategic regional expansion and operational efficiencies, KCB Group crossed new milestones in both profitability and asset size.

Metric Performance Growth (YoY) Net Profit Ksh. 68.4 Billion 11% ↑ Total Assets Ksh. 2.1 Trillion 9% ↑ Regional Profit Contribution 29.5% of overall net profit Strong footprint Regional Asset Contribution 30.5% of total Group assets Diversified risk

KCB Group CEO Paul Russo attributed this resilience to the bank’s diversified business model and its deliberate focus on supporting SMEs, large businesses, and households across its geographic footprint.

“We are running a well-diversified business which is sustaining our resilience, leveraging our regional footprint and scale, customer confidence, and continued investment in digital transformation,” Russo noted.

KCB Group first-quarter results for 2026 reveal that the bank is successfully navigating a complex macroeconomic landscape.

Q1 2026 Pre-tax Profit: Rose by 15.3% to reach KShs 24.4 billion, up from KShs 21.2 billion in Q1 2025.

Total Operating Income: Grew by 8.5% to KShs 53.6 billion.

This growth was primarily driven by an increase in interest-bearing assets, which successfully offset a decline in Net Interest Margin caused by regulatory rate cuts and dropping asset yields across regional markets.

Beyond the balance sheet, KCB Group is actively deepening its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. Through its Environmental & Social Diligence (ESDD) framework, the bank is ensuring that its lending activities actively foster sustainable development.