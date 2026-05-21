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Qatar Airways has announced a major expansion of its African operations, slated to roll out ahead of the peak summer travel season. Beginning June 16, 2026, the carrier will significantly its regional network by restarting paused routes, ramping up flight frequencies to key cities, and launching a brand-new service to Sudan.

A major highlight of the expansion is the introduction of a new direct service to Port Sudan, Sudan, starting July 2, 2026. Operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, the route is designed to provide seamless connectivity via Doha for travelers originating from key markets in the Middle East and Southeast Asia, including Oman and Pakistan.

The scheduled flight times for the Port Sudan route are as follows:

Doha (DOH) to Port Sudan (PZU) – Flight QR1319: Departs at 09:00; Arrives at 11:00

Port Sudan (PZU) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR1320: Departs at 12:25; Arrives at 16:20

Effective June 16, the airline will reinstate four weekly flights to the Seychelles and two weekly flights to Kigali, Rwanda. This will be followed closely by the resumption of a daily service to Marrakesh, Morocco, on July 1.

To accommodate surging passenger volumes, Qatar Airways is also boosting its capacity on several existing African routes. Major commercial and tourism hubs will see a substantial rise in weekly flights:

Cairo (CAI): Increasing from 28 weekly flights to up to 35

Cape Town (CPT): Increasing from seven weekly flights to up to 10

Alexandria (HBE): Increasing from three weekly flights to up to seven

Dar es Salaam (DAR): Increasing from three weekly flights to up to seven

Lusaka (LUN) – Harare (HRE): Increasing from five weekly flights to up to seven

Maputo (MPM) – Durban (DUR): Increasing from four weekly flights to up to seven

Passengers traveling on the expanded African network will transit through Hamad International Airport in Doha.