The 14th edition of the Kalasha International Film and TV Awards recently concluded in a spectacular gala at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), celebrating the crème de la crème of Kenya’s film and television industry.
The 2026 ceremony, themed Innovating Tradition, Re-inventing Storytelling One Frame at a Time, saw the film Nawi and the television drama Kash Money emerge as the night’s biggest victors.
In the film categories, Nawi (Kenya’s 2025 Oscar entry) dominated the technical and popularity awards, while the short film Sukari earned significant recognition for its performances and screenplay. On the small screen, the star-studded Kash Money took home the top TV Drama prize, with veteran actor John Sibi-Okumu and breakout star June Njenga securing the leading actor honors.
Below is the complete list of nominees from the 14th Kalasha Awards:
FILM CATEGORIES
Best Feature Film
- WINNER: Nawi — Brizan Were
- The Dog — Appie Matere
- Sketchy Africans — Vincent Mbaya & Sally Nyoike
- Safari — Reuben Odanga
- S.He Gets Me — Millicent Ogutu
Best Lead Actor in a Film
- WINNER: Juma Mdoe — Sukari
- Brian Furaha — Owadwa
- Joe Kinyua — S.He Gets Me
- Jeff Omondi — Kanairo
- Alexander Karim — The Dog
- Bruce Makau — 2 Asunder
- Elsaphan Njora — Transaction
Best Lead Actress in a Film
- WINNER: Michelle Lemuya — Nawi
- Mumtaz Dhulfiqar — Sukari
- Gachiki Gachiki — Transaction
- Nyokabi Macharia — Sketchy Africans
- Shandra Apondi — Memory of Princess Mumbi
- Angela Mwandanda — S.He Gets Me
- Beatrice Kamuyu — Owadwa
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
- WINNER: Kadusko (Jave Samson) — Sukari
- Derrick Agwingi — Owadwa
- Morris Mwangi — Sketchy Africans
- Kevin “K1” Maina — 2 Asunder
- Blessing Lung’aho — Ajeni
- Fish Chege — Transaction
Best Supporting Actress in a Film
- WINNER: Ivy Collette — Owadwa
- Sanaipei Tande — 2 Asunder
- Brenda Michelle — Makosa Ni Yangu
- Kui Kabana — Bella Is Dying Maybe Next Week
- Caroline Midimo — The Dog
- Michelle Tiren — Nawi
Best Director (Film)
- WINNER: Omar Hamza — Sukari
- Mark Maina — The People Shall
- Shandra Apondi — Owadwa
- Toby and Kevin Schmutzler, Vallentine Chelluget and Apuu Mourine — Nawi
- Wanjeri Gakuru — Transaction
- Cecimercy Wanza — Kanairo
- Baker Karim — The Dog
- Damien Hauser — Memory of Princess Mumbi
Best Short Film
- WINNER: Sukari — June Wairegi
- Owadwa — Celine Onditi
- Kanairo — Clementina Kabutha
- Transaction — Wanjeri Gakuru
- Ajeni — Louise Kamwangi
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Best TV Drama
- WINNER: Kash Money — Grace Kahaki
- MTV Shuga Mashariki — Kevin Njue
- Big Girl Small World — Nicholas Mutuma
- Single Kiasi — Grace Kahaki
- Prefects — June Ndinya Aaqib
Best Lead Actor in a TV Drama
- WINNER: John Sibi Okumu — Kash Money
- Emmanuel Mugo — Big Girl Small World
- Basil Mungai — MTV Shuga Mashariki
- Jimmy Gathu — The Chocolate Empire
- Melvin Alusa — Subterranea
- Kelvin Maina — Single Kiasi
- Joe Kinyua — Njoro wa Uba
Best Lead Actress in a TV Drama
- WINNER: June Njenga — Big Girl Small World
- Mwende Kingori — Paa
- Sanaipei Tande — Kash Money
- Hellen Keli — Lazizi
- Foi Wambui — Subterranea
- Serah Wanjiru — MTV Shuga Mashariki
- Minnie Kariuki — Single Kiasi
Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama
- WINNER: Lenana Kariba — Kash Money
- Dennis Mugo — Big Girl Small World
- Mathew Ngugi — MTV Shuga Mashariki
- Jack Mutinda — Mizani
- Biko Nyongesa — Subterranea
Best Supporting Actress in a TV Drama
- WINNER: Amara Tari — Kash Money
- Julie Brenda — MTV Shuga Mashariki
- Nice Githinji — Subterranea
- Jane Wambui — Njoro wa Uba
- Diana Njuguna — Big Girl Small World
- Ciku Kaboi — The Chocolate Empire
Best TV Director
- WINNER: Grace Kahaki and Philippe Bresson — Single Kiasi/Kash Money
- Nick Mutuma — Big Girl Small World
- Likarion Wainaina — Subterranea
- June Ndinya, Vincent Mbaya and Davis Nato — Lazizi
TECHNICAL & SPECIAL CATEGORIES
- Best Original Screenplay: WINNER: June Wairegi and Omar Hamza — Sukari
Nominees included: Wanjeri Gakuru (Transaction), Shandra Apondi (Owadwa), Milcah Cherotich (Nawi).
- Best TV Scriptwriter: WINNER: Angela Ruhinda — Big Girl Small World
Nominees included: Brian Munene (Subterranea), Carol Kemunto (Single Kiasi).
- Best Cinematographer: WINNER: Andrew Mungai and Baker Karim — The Dog
Nominees included: Klaus Kneist (Nawi), Mohamed Zanudin (Sukari).
- Best Production Designer: WINNER: Erikson Kang’ethe — Nawi
- Best Costume Designer: WINNER: Viva Njeri — Nawi
- Best Makeup Artist: WINNER: John Suki Michuki Kibunguri — 2 Asunder
- Best Editor: WINNER: Mark Maina — The People Shall
- Best Sound Designer: WINNER: Eric Musyoka — Nawi
- Best Gaffer: WINNER: Walter Odhiambo — The Dog
- Best Student Film: WINNER: Dinner For Three — Multichoice Talent Factory
- Best Documentary By A Student: WINNER: The Inkidongi — Muthoni R. Gathigia (Kenya Film School)
- Best Animation: WINNER: Lore — Mary Wanjiku
- Best Children Production: WINNER: Ndemwa — Michael Mutahi
- Best Kenyan Indigenous Language Film: WINNER: Sarah — Sarah Tenoi
- Best International Film Award: WINNER: Jimbi — Talemwa Pius
PEOPLE’S CHOICE & HONORARY AWARDS
- People’s Choice Award (TV Drama): WINNER: MTV Shuga Mashariki
- People’s Choice Award (Feature Film): WINNER: Nawi
- Digital Content Creator of the Year: WINNER: Edwin Wainaina
- Positive Impact Content Creator of the Year: WINNER: Shiksha Arora
- Lifetime Achievement Award: WINNER: John Karanja