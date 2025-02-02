Shares

Kenyan drama series Kash Money centers around a powerful family dynasty. It features a cast that includes acclaimed actors John Sibi-Okumu, Sanaipei Tande, Amara Tari, Lenana Kariba, Maqbul Mohamed, Janet Mbugua, Morris Mwangi, Dedan Juma, Joey Muthengi, Oliver Litondo, Shiv Singh, Ronnie Kariuki and Anastaciah Liz Wamoro.

It is available for streaming on Netflix and is produced and directed by Phil Bresson and Grace Kahaki of Insignia Productions.

Kash Money feels like it was supposed to be an animation that is a TV show and that’s because of the effects. It has so many colours and one asks themselves, what was happening in the post production editing? How the images were assembled didn’t tell the story.

The acting was horrible. Sanaipei Tande is one of Kenya’s best acting talents but she really struggled in her role. The other actors struggled as well and it seems that the director couldn’t bring out the talent and it showed. The actors didn’t perform to their peak because we have seen them in other shows and they did super well.

The scripting felt like that it had a good sense of direction but the editing and direction killed the storytelling. Some of the scenes were so bare and it begged the question whether they had an art department and was it well funded.

Good things to say about the TV show was that the cast was well chosen. The cinematography was on point and an example is the first sex scene which was really bold and it very vivid and the DOP really let the camera do the talking. The makeup was amazing, the hair and the wardrobe was amazing. John Sibi-Okumu was giving rich Kikuyu uncle. Their music choice was really good as well as the lighting.