Tatu City has announced the official opening of Jabali Towers, an investment grade high-rise real estate project.

Jabali Towers is located in Tatu Central, Tatu City’s business and living district. The development spans 88,000 sqm, with its two residential towers rising 20 and 31 storeys. Jabali Towers is surrounded by a 150-room hotel, a retail district with 35 shops and 15 restaurants, and office space.

Residents of the new facility, comprising over 350 apartments, studios and 1-3-bedroom units, will have exclusive access to lifestyle and wellness amenities including a fitness centre, infinity pool, spa, landscaped gardens, and co-working areas as well as a food court.

“What sets Jabali Towers apart is not just its scale or majestic design, but the environment it’s in,” said Stephen Jennings, Founder and CEO of Rendeavour, the owner and developer of Tatu City. “With Tatu City’s Special Economic Zone benefits, world-class infrastructure, and over 100 businesses, investors are buying into a fully functioning and sustainable city, not a promise. And the lifestyle at Tatu City is unbeatable, with over 100km of exercise trails, picturesque lakes, and flourishing wildlife.”

Investors at Jabali Towers are projected to earn annual returns of between 15% and 25% combining residential rental yields and capital appreciation. Tatu City’s property and tenancy management services support a turnkey experience, particularly for diaspora investors seeking professionally managed assets with limited administrative burden.

The development was designed by Spectrum, an architecture firm with projects across the UAE, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Georgia, The towers’ façade is inspired by traditional beadwork, with design elements reflecting branching forms and the red-copper soils of Kiambu County.

Adjacent to Jabali Towers is Eneo at Tatu Central, a mixed-use retail and commercial office development and home to brands and institutions. These include CCI Global’s 5,000-seat call centre, AAR Healthcare, Tamambo by Tamarind Group, Safaricom, NCBA, Prime Bank, I&M Bank, CleanFax, Optum Health Pharmacy, Grand Reserve, Sweeven Cafe, and ViAfrika homeware.

Tatu City, Rendeavour’s flagship development in Kenya, welcomes 25,000 people daily who live, work, and study within its thriving community. The city hosts over 100 businesses, including Emirates Logistics, Heineken, Cold Solutions, CCI Global, Ace Autofix, Dormans, FullCare, Kärcher, CKL, Naivas, NCBA, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Hewatele, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Tamarind Group, ADvTECH, Friendship Group, Bakels, Novis, and Davis & Shirtliff.

About Jabali Towers

Jabali Towers is the newest mixed-use development at Tatu City, offering modern apartments, commercial spaces, and retail outlets within Kenya’s first operational Special Economic Zone. Located at Tatu Central, the business and lifestyle heart of Tatu City, Jabali Towers combines contemporary design with sustainable infrastructure to deliver exceptional urban living and investment returns. Jabali Towers is ideal for homeowners, investors, and diaspora buyers seeking value, security, and lifestyle in one address. More info: https://www.tatucity.com/now-selling/jabali-towers.

About Tatu City

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre new city on Nairobi’s doorstep featuring homes, schools, businesses, a shopping district, a medical clinic, nature areas, and recreation for more than 250,000 residents and tens of thousands of daily visitors. Its schools educate thousands of students daily, and its homes cater to all income levels. Tatu City is Kenya’s first operational Special Economic Zone, designed for businesses to thrive. Located just 30 minutes from Nairobi, it offers a live, work, and play environment free from traffic congestion and long commutes. More info: https://www.tatucity.com.

About Rendeavour

Rendeavour is the largest new city builder in Africa. Backed by American, Norwegian, New Zealand, and British investors, Rendeavour’s cities are among the largest construction projects in Africa and hubs for businesses, homes, education, and recreation within infrastructure-ready economic zones. Current development at Rendeavour is valued at more than $5 billion, with 150 businesses, schools educating more than 6,000 students, and 10,000 mixed-income homes occupied or under development. Rendeavour has created more than 50,000 jobs in the last five years, including the largest call centre in East Africa, staffed by 5,000 young Kenyans serving major American customers like United Airlines, JetBlue, and Amazon. A further 4,000 call centre jobs are confirmed by 2026. More info: https://www.rendeavour.com.