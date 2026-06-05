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For travelers and food enthusiasts visiting Nairobi, the city’s culinary scene offers a vibrant mix of international cuisines and traditional Kenyan flavors. If you are looking to skip the generic tourist spots and dive straight into an authentic, locally loved dining experience, look no further than The Big Fish resturant.

What started as a modest venture by entrepreneur Osumo Brad and his family has grown into a certified Nairobi phenomenon, celebrated for serving up some of the finest fish in the capital.

The concept behind The Big Fish is beautifully simple: fresh, high-quality tilapia sourced directly from the fresh waters of Lake Victoria. The restaurant has built its stellar reputation on perfecting traditional Kenyan preparation methods, offering diners three primary styles to choose from:

Dry Fry: Deep-fried to a perfect, golden-brown crisp on the outside while remaining tender and flaky on the inside.

Wet Fry: For those who love bold flavors, the fish is smothered and simmered in a rich, deeply seasoned tomato and onion gravy.

Boiled: A lighter, healthier alternative where the fish is gently poached in a flavorful, herb-infused broth.

No matter which style you choose, a true Kenyan meal is incomplete without the staples. Every dish pairs beautifully with a steaming mound of ugali and a side of greens such as sukuma wiki or managu.

Locations

The Big Fish operates across two convenient locations in Nairobi, making it highly accessible whether you are staying near the bustling commercial hubs or the residential suburbs. You can reach out to them directly or drop by at the following addresses:

Location Address Phone Number Westlands 26 Church Road, Westlands 📞 0114952730 Roasters Garden Estate Road 📞 0746827730

A family-friendly vibe

The restaurant prides itself on being a space where anyone, from solo backpackers to large multi-generational families, can feel at home. The overall ambiance is incredibly relaxed, and the layout is intentionally designed to accommodate all types of customers.

A Note for Families: While The Big Fish does serve alcohol, it accommodates all preferences by keeping its spaces distinctly separated. The restaurant features a dedicated family section where no alcohol is served or permitted, ensuring a wholesome, comfortable environment for children.

The Big Fish is a testament to the power of family-run businesses and authentic local flavours. It offers visitors a genuine taste of Kenyan hospitality, combining incredible lakeside cuisine with a chilled, welcoming environment. If you are curating your Nairobi itinerary, make sure this homegrown gem is right at the top of your list.