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Air France is bringing the artistry of the Michelin guide to the skies, officially launching a new signature menu for its Nairobi–Paris route. The airline has partnered with acclaimed chef Mory Sacko to redefine the Business cabin dining experience.

Chef Mory Sacko, a visionary of Senegalese and Malian heritage, has quickly become a titan of contemporary gastronomy. His Paris-based restaurant, MoSuke, earned a Michelin star within months of its 2020 debut, and his influence has since expanded into luxury collaborations with brands like Louis Vuitton.

Now, Sacko is bringing that same MoSuke DNA, a fusion of African traditions and French haute cuisine, to the Air France network.

“Our partnership with Chef Sacko reinforces Air France’s long-standing ambition to champion French culinary excellence while embracing the richness of local cultures,” said Joris Holtus, Air France-KLM Regional General Manager for East and Southern Africa.

Business Class passengers departing from Nairobi can expect a rotating selection of 12 original dishes created by Sacko. The collection spans vegetarian, fish, red meat, and poultry options, all designed to highlight local ingredients through a refined, modern lens.

Available immediately, the menu features standout creations such as:

Gnocchi with Corn Cream: A sophisticated take on a staple ingredient of African cuisine, garnished with fresh spring onions.

Sea Bass and Prawns: Served in a spicy, bouillabaisse-style broth with poached vegetables, this dish marries the soul of West African fish soups with the lightness of the Mediterranean.

The introduction of Sacko’s menu in Nairobi is just the first phase of a larger 2026–2027 expansion. Air France plans to progressively roll out these signature dishes across several key sub-Saharan destinations, including: