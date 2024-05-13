Shares

Mothers travelling with Air France can continue to expect the best in services with the airline maintaining a keen interest in offering all the support needed for a pleasant flight.

This was re-affirmed by Air France-KLM Regional Manager for East and Southern Africa, Marius van der Ham ahead, who emphasised the company’s dedication to the well-being of its travellers, ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday. “Mothers are a very important demographic for us, and we are keen on ensuring that their experience with us is truly pleasant. From a dedicated kids service to priority boarding and special diets for expectant mothers, our teams will do everything to enhance the quality of your journey,” he said.

Meanwhile, expectant mothers can feel safe and comfortable about travelling with Air France, whose teams are trained to ensure a good flying experience. For flights lasting 2 hours 30 minutes and longer, mothers following a specific diet during their pregnancy can order special meals that are adapted to their needs, including low-sodium or low-sugar meals, vegetarian meals, and more.

Additionally, Air France Kids Service aims to maximize the comfort of parents on board, and includes such features as personalized services at the airport, special meals for infants and children, onboard entertainment and more. Mothers with infants can expect hassle-free movement with their babies as they are allowed to transport foldable strollers and car seats in the hold at no extra charge. Some strollers may be accepted in the cabin, subject to space availability.