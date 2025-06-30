Shares

Glee Hotel Nairobi has been awarded Executive Level Certification by Safehotels Alliance, an international safety and security standard available to hotels globally.

“In a city full of great hotels, safety is what sets us apart,” said Judy Macharia, Spokesperson, Glee Hotel Nairobi. “This certification is a signal to the world that Glee is ready for the highest level of global engagement, from diplomatic delegations to international boardrooms.”

Issued by Sweden-based Safehotels Alliance, the certification follows an on-site audit conducted by independent safety professionals. These auditors arrive unannounced and check in as regular guests to conduct a real-time, practical review of each hotel’s systems and preparedness.

Glee Hotel was evaluated across six key areas:

Guest and property safety

Fire safety procedures and equipment

Crisis and emergency response plans

Physical security systems

Staff training and operational readiness

Safety documentation and compliance records

To qualify for Executive Level Certification, hotels must go beyond compliance to demonstrate excellence, innovation, and proactive risk management. Glee Hotel stood out for its integration of advanced digital emergency systems, including:

Real-time guest and staff emergency communication platforms

Centralized fire alarm panels with automated alerts

Digital access control with key card/mobile key entry and CCTV

Smart surveillance and building management systems

Secure guest data handling, cybersecurity protocols, and IT disaster recovery

Digitally logged drills, maintenance, and staff safety training

Beyond safety, Glee Hotel is also making strides in environmental sustainability. As part of its green energy initiatives, the hotel has adopted:

Electric golf carts for in-compound transportation

Solar panels for renewable energy supply

A water treatment plant to manage usage responsibly

LED-only lighting for energy efficiency

An organic farm near the hotel, reducing carbon emissions from food transport

Upcoming launch of its own water bottling plant

Limited use of plastics as the hotel moves toward plastic-free operations

The certification is valid through April 2026, with annual re-assessments required to ensure continued compliance with evolving global standards.