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Rwandan rap star Ish Kevin has officially released the highly anticipated music video for his new jam Question, featuring the melodic talents of Kenny Sol. The visual release marks a fresh milestone for the single, breathing new life into one of the artist’s most captivating and infectious records to date.

Built around the universal themes of attraction, confidence, and curiosity, Question perfectly captures the spark of instant connection, the undeniable feeling of seeing someone who catches your eye and wanting to know more.

The track thrives on the dynamic synergy between the two artists:

Kenny Sol delivers a soulful, melodic hook that infuses the track with a smooth, romantic R&B energy.

Ish Kevin grounds the song with his signature Kinyatrap confidence, sharp multilingual delivery, and distinct street edge.

Together, they tackle the playful, catchy inquiries at the heart of the record: Is she single? Is she interested? And does she truly understand the vibe?

The newly released official video expands the sonic world of Question into a vibrant visual experience. Complete with stylish cinematography, high-energy performance scenes, and a clean, lifestyle-driven aesthetic, the video perfectly mirrors the track’s playful yet confident tone.

Speaking on the creative vision behind the launch, Ish Kevin’s team shared their excitement for the track’s next chapter: “’Question’ is a record that connects easily because the idea is simple, relatable, and catchy. With the official video, we wanted to give the song a new moment and push it further across clubs, radio, TV, and digital platforms.”

The official music video for Question is available to stream right now on YouTube. For those looking to add the track to their playlists, the audio is available globally across all major digital streaming platforms.

Watch the video for the song below: