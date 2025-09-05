Rwandese rap star Ish Kevin, the newest signee to Universal Music Group East Africa, has announced his debut single with the label, a collaboration with Kenyan R&B artist Njerae, titled Best Friend.
Ish Kevin expressed his excitement about the signing, calling it a “groundbreaking moment for Rwanda’s rap and music scene.” The collaboration brings together two unique styles: Ish Kevin’s rugged, introspective rap and Njerae’s soulful R&B melodies.
The song delves into the complexities of a toxic relationship. Ish Kevin, known for his tough persona and avoidance of love songs, explores his struggles with commitment due to his lifestyle. In contrast, Njerae expresses her desire for a faithful, monogamous relationship, highlighting the clash of their perspectives. According to Ish Kevin, the song is a testament to honest songwriting and the depths of modern relationships.
“The link up happened naturally through respect for each other’s craft, and when we got in the vibe, the song just created itself,” Ish Kevin said. The track was produced by his longtime collaborator, Valentine Sparks.
Best Friend premiered on September 5th, accompanied by a music video shot by Kenyan visual storyteller, King Khassidy.
Ish Kevin, whose real name is Semana Kevin, is a Rwandan rapper, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He is the founder of Trappish Music, a label and movement that champions a new generation of Rwandan artists. His music blends trap, drill, and traditional sounds with multilingual lyrics in Kinyarwanda, English, French, and Swahili.
He rose to fame with his breakout singles “Amakosi” and “No Cap,” and his acclaimed album BST (Blood, Sweat & Tears) in 2023. His 2025 single “Africa Rise” solidified his reputation as a pan-African voice. Ish Kevin officially signed with Universal Music Kenya in July 2025.