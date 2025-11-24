Shares

Renowned gospel singer Eunice Lema has officially signed a deal with Universal Music Group East Africa (UMG East Africa). She has released her first project, the album titled Wambumya Vaasa, under the label.

The album title holds a personal and spiritual significance, translating to “God has brought me far.” The project serves as a chronicle of her musical journey, celebrating her triumphs and reflecting on tribulations, all while offering profound adoration for Christ, who has been central to her lengthy career in music and ministry.

Eunice Lema shared insights into the album’s tracks:

“The album features songs like ‘Maovu’ which was a thanksgiving song. The song speaks to the faith we impart in God means as long as you trust in Him, anything is possible. Whether it’s sickness, poverty or any challenge we go through in life, as long as you believe in Him – He is able to deliver you and He will protect you.”

The album also includes cuts perfect for the festive season, such as “Yesu Nisiaye,” which pays homage to the birth of Jesus Christ.

“It’s basically a call for people to remember the day Jesus was born. I talk about it because He has been good to me and He has given me this gift, and I want people to remember His birthday with me,” Eunice states.

Check out her new album below and on other platform HERE