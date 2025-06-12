Shares

Universal Music Group East Africa (UMG EA) has announced that it has signed Rwandan musician Ariel Wayz.

Ariel Wayz has captivated audiences with her exceptional talent, compelling voice, and ability to seamlessly blend diverse musical genres.

“It still feels surreal. I am excited for what’s coming!” Ariel Wayz shared. “This is a huge step in my journey, and I’m thrilled to be able to share my music with the world.” Fans can look forward to a wave of exciting projects and collaborations throughout the rest of the year, promising to showcase her versatility and innovative approach to music.

When asked about UMG EA being the perfect fit, Ariel reflected on the significance of this moment: “It feels right because I have been building towards a step where I start pushing my music beyond my country. With UMG EA, I feel like I can accomplish that.”

Born Uwayezu Arielle on September 9, 2000, in Rubavu, Rwanda, Ariel Wayz is a rapidly rising star in the East African music scene. Coming from a musical family, her passion for music ignited early, leading her to hone her craft at the Nyundo School of Music. Ariel first gained recognition in 2021 with her hit single Away featuring Juno Kizigenza, which became a radio sensation.

Her discography includes tracks like You Should Know, Good Luck, Shayo, and Wowe Gusa. With multiple EPs, including Love & Lust (2021) and Touch the Sky, her debut album Hear to Stay (2025) marks a significant milestone.