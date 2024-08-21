Shares

Kenyan singer, songwriter, and producer Njerae has signed a music deal with Universal Music Group East Africa (UMG EA). According to Njarae, the new deal with Universal Music Group will provide resources and expertise that will help her create better music and grow her fan base.

Njarae’s music journey began at the Sauti Academy, before she made a name for herself in live music circles. She has played at numerous festivals including Wazi Wazi Festival and Blankets & Wine.

Her debut album, Unintentional, was what was described as a girl’s breakup handbook. Following its release, she garnered a lot of fans who resonated with her music. Last year, she took a step toward modern R&B and contemporary Afro-pop sounds, leading to her release of OTD and Valhalla, which expanded her opportunities in the music business.

Fast-forward to May this year, Njarae released her EP, Out with the Old, where she collaborated with various artists including Watendawili, Lisa Odour, Mbithi, and Maali. The 5-song EP featured Baki Pekee Yako and Mtamu, among others.

Earlier this month, she headlined her show alongside Maali, Mbithi, Hilda Watiri, Analo Kanga, Lisa Oduor-Noah, and The Unit Band. This marked a significant milestone in her career.

Following the success of her EP Out with the Old, Njerae has signed to become the Altè ambassador of Kenya.

“To be signed with UMG is one of the most glamorous sounding aspects of the lifestyle of a musician; however, I can assure my fans that I still intend to work even harder to produce even bigger hits,” Njerae shared.

Commenting on the latest signee, UMG EA General Manager Chinasa Udeala said, “Njerae is special. She is the voice of the new emerging music culture in East Africa. Listening to her style of music, she transcends not just EA, but internationally how it addresses everyday needs, and speaks to core life experiences regardless of people’s age, generation, class or whatever. We are glad to have her join our robust team.”