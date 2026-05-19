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Kenya Airways (KQ) has signed a strategic ground handling partnership with American logistics giant FedEx. The agreement will make Kenya’s national carrier FedEx’s official ground handling partner at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) in Nairobi.

The partnership comes at a critical time. Global air cargo demand is experiencing a sustained surge, heavily driven by the rapid expansion of e-commerce, time-sensitive international supply chains, and the specialized transport of pharmaceutical logistics and perishable goods.

Under the new agreement, Kenya Airways will manage cargo handling operations for FedEx at JKIA, which remains one of Africa’s busiest aviation and freight gateways.

Speaking on the significance of the deal, Kenya Airways Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Cpt. George Kamal, emphasized that the collaboration validates the airline’s rigorous operational standards.

“This partnership with FedEx is a strong validation of Kenya Airways’ capability to deliver world-class ground handling services that meet international standards,” Kamal said. “It reinforces Nairobi’s role as a critical logistics and aviation gateway linking Africa to Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and North America. As global trade patterns continue to evolve, we are positioning JKIA at the center of efficient, reliable, and integrated cargo movement across the continent.”

Kenya remains one of Africa’s powerhouse air freight exporters, particularly for high-value perishables like fresh flowers and produce, alongside pharmaceuticals. This partnership is expected to bolster Kenya’s broader ambition to establish JKIA as East Africa’s premier cargo consolidation and distribution center, especially as continental trade accelerates under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework.

Kenya Airways will execute the ground handling services through its dedicated subsidiary, Kenya Airfreight Handling Limited (KAHL).

KAHL provides comprehensive cargo handling and warehousing services at JKIA, specializing in the delicate management of: