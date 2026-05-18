Shares

In a resounding vote of market confidence, I&M Bank Kenya has successfully closed the first tranche of its multi-billion Medium-Term Note (MTN) programme, drawing massive interest from both local and regional investors.

The debut public offer closed with a staggering Ksh. 23.23 billion in bids, heavily outstripping the bank’s initial target of Ksh. 10.00 billion.

The blockbuster 232.26% subscription rate ultimately forced the tier-one lender to exercise its full Ksh. 3.00 billion greenshoe option, bringing the total capital raised to Ksh. 13.00 billion. Due to the strict caps on the overallotment structure, the bank had to reject over Ksh. 10.00 billion in excess investment demand.

The fixed-rate notes, which offer an attractive coupon of 12.20% per annum, are scheduled to officially list on the Fixed Income Securities Market Segment of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) on May 21, 2026. The bonds will mature on November 18, 2031, representing a 5.5-year tenor. Standard Investment Bank (SIB) acted as the Lead Arranger and Placement Agent for the highly successful issue.

According to corporate filings and market analysts, the Ksh. 13.00 billion windfall will be deployed to optimize the bank’s balance sheet, fortify its Tier II capital adequacy ratios, and fund regional expansion.

The timing of the bond issue aligns with a broader macroeconomic shift in Kenya, characterized by a stabilizing monetary environment and progressive interest rate adjustments by the Central Bank of Kenya. This environment has renewed investor appetite for high-yielding corporate debt over traditional government securities. The 12.20% semi-annual payout structure proved particularly compelling for those seeking predictable, long-term returns.

Beyond corporate treasury optimization, the capital influx will directly supercharge I&M Bank’s aggressive retail growth strategies. The bank has recently positioned itself as a disruptive player in Kenya’s commercial banking ecosystem, leaning heavily into entrepreneurship and financial inclusion. Central to this strategy is the bank’s popular Ni Sare (It’s Free) initiative.

I&M Bank joins other companies who have successfully raised money in the corporate bond market, including Safaricom and EABL. Those two bonds were also oversubcribed.