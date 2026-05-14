Shares

In a business environment often defined by rising costs and shrinking margins, I&M Bank has emerged as an ally for the Kenyan entrepreneur. The bank’s decision to extend its Ni Sare (It’s Free) initiative to sole proprietorships is more than just a marketing campaign, it is a massive win for the heartbeat of our economy.

By allowing small business owners to transfer money from their bank accounts to M-Pesa at zero cost, I&M is dismantling the barriers that have long frustrated hustlers and small-scale traders. Historically, sole proprietors were stuck in a grey area, often forced to pay corporate-level transaction fees for what are essentially personal-scale operations. No more. Whether you are a freelance consultant or a local shop owner, this move ensures your hard-earned money stays exactly where it belongs: in your pocket.

The brilliance of the Ni Sare initiative shines even brighter when viewed against the looming shadow of the Finance Bill 2026. The National Treasury has proposed a controversial 16% VAT on mobile money transfer services, including M-Pesa and Airtel Money.

If this bill passes, the cost of moving money via mobile platforms will surge as providers pass the tax burden directly to the consumer. This is where I&M Bank customers find their tax shield. Because I&M charges zero fees for bank-to-mobile transfers, there is effectively no transaction cost to apply a 16% tax to.

The Math is Simple: 16% of Ksh. 0.00 is still Ksh. 0.00.

While the rest of the country prepares for a digital economy that is 16% more expensive, I&M’s sole proprietors and individual users will continue to move funds seamlessly and for free, effectively bypassing the direct sting of this new tax proposal