Shares

I&M Bank Limited has listed the first tranche of its Kenya Shillings-denominated Medium-Term Note (MTN) Programme on the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE). The listing marks the commencement of secondary market trading for the Notes, opening up a new phase of investor participation.

The corporate bond has been admitted to the NSE’s Main Fixed Income Securities Market Segment, allowing investors to buy and sell the Notes under prevailing market conditions.

Investors can participate in the listed instrument with minimum bids of Ksh. 50,000, broadening access to retail and institutional investors who may have missed the primary offer period.

The listing follows an exceptionally successful public offer that captured intense market interest.

Key performance highlights

Subscription Rate: 232.26%

Total Applications Received: Ksh. 23,225,850,000

Target First Tranche Amount: Ksh. 10,000,000,000

Speaking at the NSE bell-ringing ceremony, I&M Group Executive Director, Mr. Sarit Shah, emphasized the strategic importance of the listing for both the bank and the wider economy.

“The listing of our MTN on the Nairobi Securities Exchange marks an important step forward for I&M Bank and for investors,” said Mr. Shah. “It moves the Notes into an active trading environment, supporting liquidity, price discovery and broader participation in Kenya’s fixed income market. For I&M Bank, this milestone strengthens our long-term funding base and supports our iMara 3.0 strategy as we deepen leadership in Corporate & Commercial banking, build relevance in Retail and SME segments, and grow ecosystem-led solutions.”

NSE Chief Executive Officer, Frank Mwiti, welcomed I&M Bank to the trading floor, noting that the transaction injects renewed momentum into Kenya’s corporate debt market.

According to Mr. Mwiti, the success of this issuance places I&M Bank alongside other major corporate giants that have recently tapped into the local debt capital markets.

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“This transaction reinforces the depth of investor demand and the increasing maturity of Kenya’s corporate bond market,” Mr. Mwiti added. He noted that the consistent return of strong corporate issuers is vital for rebuilding market confidence, diversifying investment portfolios, and strengthening the role of capital markets in financing private sector growth.