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Heineken, in partnership with Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), plans to host UEFA Champions League (UCL) Finals match viewing parties all over Kenya.

On 30th May, football enthusiasts across Kenya will gather for the ultimate UEFA Champions League (UCL) Finals match viewing parties, marking the grand finale of the Fans Have More Friends campaign.

Launched locally in April, the campaign has already staged 60 fan activations across Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu, Eldoret, and Meru, drawing hundreds of fans together to celebrate the beautiful game.

“We want to celebrate football fans across Kenya with unforgettable match viewing experiences in leading entertainment spots,” says Alice Mwalimo, Commercial Director at KWAL. “This is not just about watching the finals but also connecting with other fans and making new friends.”

Attendees can expect to sample their favorite delicacies while enjoying live performances from a star-studded lineup of Kenyan music icons, including:

Nameless & Jua Cali (The ultimate throwback kings)

Mejja & Femi One (Bringing the ultimate lyrical energy)

P-Unit, Okello Max, Iyaani, and MR Lenny

Where to catch the action

Heineken and KWAL have mapped out epic viewing locations across major Kenyan cities to ensure no fan is left behind.