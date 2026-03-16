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Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL) has unveiled a refresh of its product portfolio. KWAL is deepening the nationwide footprint of its flagship premium beer brands, Heineken, Windhoek, and Desperados, through reinforced partnerships with distributors.

This expansion is bolstered by a wave of new product variants designed to appeal to a broader demographic. Key additions to the lineup include:

Wine: The introduction of the Drostdy-Hof range of sweet wines.

Cider: Localized production of Savanna Angry Lemon.

Spirits: Enhanced focus on the iconic Viceroy brand and the rebranding of Hunter’s Choice Whiskey.

Mixers: The return of Grenadine production to tap into the surging home-cocktail and mixology trend.

“The Kenyan palate is evolving, and we are responding by deepening our availability of key brands that speak to emerging consumer trends,” noted Lina Githuka, Managing Director of KWAL.

The portfolio now features Heineken 0.0 and the newly introduced Savanna 0.0, allowing consumers to enjoy familiar flavors while maintaining a balanced lifestyle. Ms. Githuka emphasized that providing variety in this segment is a core ambition for the company as Kenyans increasingly opt for healthier consumption habits.

In an era where counterfeit and illicit alcohol pose significant risks, KWAL is leveraging packaging technology to protect its consumers. The legacy Viceroy brand has undergone a functional redesign, introducing Non-Refillable Fitments (NRF). These specialized caps prevent bottles from being refilled with inferior or dangerous substances, allowing customers to visually verify the integrity of the product at the point of purchase.

KWAL has confirmed an exit from the BEST product line. Production and distribution of BEST Gin, Vodka, Whiskey, and Cream have ceased following the conclusion of a long-standing manufacturing agreement.

The current KWAL product line includes: Heineken, Windhoek, Desperados, Kingfisher, Hunter’s Dry Cider, Hunter’s Gold Cider, Savanna Dry, Savanna Angry Lemon, Kibao Vodka, Kibao Gin, Caribia Flavoured Gin, County, Hunter’s Choice Whiskey, Amarula, Viceroy, Nederburg Wines, Durbanville Hills Wines, 4th Street Wines, J.C. le Roux, Caprice Wines and Casa Buena Wines. Non-alcoholic variants include Heineken 0.0, Savanna 0.0 and Chamdor.