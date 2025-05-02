Shares

The UEFA Champions League (UCL) Trophy arrived in Kenya, in the final leg of a month-long global tour that kicked off in Vietnam on April 7. Heineken has taken one of the most prestigious trophies in the sporting world to football fans in Asia and Africa.

Heineken has teamed up with football legend, Bastian Schweinsteiger, a previous UCL winner, on the 2025 global tour covering Vietnam, Indonesia, South Africa, Zambia and Kenya.

The tour is aimed at giving hardcore football fans a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the ultimate prize in club football up close.

Bastian will formally present the Trophy to President William Ruto at a ceremony at State House, Nairobi, accompanied by senior officials from the Ministry of Sports, Football Kenya Federation (FKF) and representatives of KWAL, part of the HEINEKEN company, and UEFA.

Heineken and FKF will, on Saturday May 3, host a fun match session where Kenyan football legends will interact with Bastian. This will be followed by a consumer event during which 700 football fans selected in a marketing promotion by Heineken will have the opportunity to view the Trophy.

The Trophy Tour kicked off in Vietnam on April 7, on a journey through five countries across two continents.

The former Bayern Munich midfielder, said: “Football is all about connection, emotion, and unforgettable moments. Some of the most passionate fans I’ve met have never even been to a stadium, yet their love for the game is just as strong as if they were on the pitch. I’m excited to meet some of them as I travel with Heineken on the 2025 UCL Trophy Tour, bringing the magic of the tournament to fans around the world.”

Jonas Geeraerts, Commercial Director at Kenya Wine Agencies Limited (KWAL), the company that markets Heineken locally, said: “The UEFA Champions League is a truly global competition, and we are delighted as Heineken®, through KWAL, part of the HEINEKEN company, to be giving Kenyan fans a chance to see the iconic trophy and experience the competition up close and personal. The UEFA Champions League Trophy Tour is a celebration of Heineken’s efforts to embrace football fans all over the world.”