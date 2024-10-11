Shares

Heineken 0.0 non-alcohol beer brand has announced a Ksh. 5 million partnership with this year’s edition of the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 2024. Following the partnership announcement, Heineken 0.0 will become a title sponsor of the event slated for Sunday, October 27, 2024 in Nairobi. This is the first major sponsorship by Heineken 0.0 since its introduction in the Kenyan market in 2022.

Speaking during a breakfast event hosted by the marathon organizers in Nairobi, KWAL Head of Marketing, Senorine Wasike, said, “Heineken is immensely proud to be associated with the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon 2024, which offers a powerful platform to discover new athletics talent. Heineken 0.0 is committed to reinforce our messaging on responsible drinking before, during and after the Marathon, while promoting the benefits of non-alcohol beer as an alternative social drinking experience.”

Globally, Heineken 0.0 is associated with big sporting events like Formula One. According to Ms. Wasike, the brand is committed to responsible drinking hence its association with sporting events.

Heineken 0.0 is non-alcoholic beer brand with the same taste and flavor as the Heineken beer but minus the alcohol. It is brewed for consumers who want to enjoy a great social experience but are not taking alcohol for one reason or the other.

“Heineken 0.0 empowers people who can’t drink alcohol to be involved in every beer moment. Heineken 0.0 offers a refreshing beer to enjoy when you are at lunch, at work, after or during sports or simply when you feel like a great beer without the effect of alcohol. We see it as “now you can,” added Ms. Wasike.